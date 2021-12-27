USA vs IRE ODI Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

The USA and Ireland will lock horns in the three-match ODI series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

The USA side have played a total of 21 ODIs so far, having won nine games and lost 12 matches. They will be led by Monank Patel in the two remaining ODIs.

The first ODI between both sides was canceled due to COVID-19 fears within the camps. The remaining two ODIs will be played on December 28 and 31, respectively.

Karima Gore, Jaskaran Malhotra and vice-captain Aaron Jones have been ruled out for various reasons. Ritwik Behera has been added to the USA's ODI squad as a replacement.

Ireland, on the other hand, have been impressive in white-ball cricket and have previously given nightmares to some of the big sides in international cricket. The Andrew Balbirnie-led would love to cover all chinks in their armor and register wins in the remaining two games of the series.

Head-to-head record: USA vs Ireland in ODIs

The two sides haven’t met against each other earlier in the ODIs. However, in T20I cricket, they have played against each other twice. Both sides registered a win apiece.

USA vs Ireland ODI Series 2021: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: December 26 (Canceled)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, 12:00 AM.

2nd ODI: December 28

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, 8:30 PM.

3rd ODI: December 31

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, 12:30 AM

You can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the USA vs Ireland ODI series here.

USA vs Ireland ODI Series 2021: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Fan Code app in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the USA vs Ireland ODI series:

India: FanCode.

USA: Willow TV and Sky Sports Cricket.

USA vs Ireland ODI Series 202: Squads

USA

Monank Patel (c), Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Rahul Jariwala, Saurabh Netravalkar, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Vatsal Vaghela, Xavier Marshall, Marty Kain, Ritwik Behera.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra