USA vs IRE prediction: Who will win today's 2nd ODI match?

The United States of America will take on Ireland in the second match of the three-game ODI series on Tuesday, December 28. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, will host this exciting contest.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, have had a decent year in 2021 as far as playing ODIs is concerned. The team has won four out of 14 matches, losing eight while two games didn’t produce any results.

Ireland have won games against the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands and Zimbabwe. But their most memorable win came against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa back in July in Malahide.

Ireland won the match by 43 runs after posting 290 for five on the board. Skipper Balbirnie led from the front with a 102-run knock, laced with 10 fours and two sixes.

The USA, on the other hand, must be pretty high on confidence after they defeated Ireland by 26 runs in the opening T20I on Wednesday, December 22. The United States have also had a decent year in ODI cricket, having won three and lost as many out of six encounters.

They started the year with two wins over Papua New Guinea back in September. Thereafter, in the same month, USA defeated Nepal by six wickets in Al Amerat. But to get past Ireland in the second ODI, they will need to put their A-game forward.

The ongoing ODI series between the USA and Ireland hasn't started on a great note as the first game on Sunday, December 26, was canceled after a match official tested positive for COVID-19. However, it was reported that the second and third ODIs of the three-match series would go ahead as per schedule.

Can the USA beat Ireland?

Ireland, without a doubt, are the more experienced of the two teams in the ODI series. After beating the Proteas a few months ago, their confidence must have skyrocketed to some extent. Ireland will be looking to end the year on a high with a couple more victories in their kitty.

USA, in the meantime, would be keen to string together some more wins against a strong Irish lineup. They can draw confidence from their win against the Irish side in the 20-over format.

For the time being, Ireland will start as the firm favorites.

Prediction: Ireland to win the match.

