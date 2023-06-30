USA vs IRE Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

The United States (USA) and Ireland (IRE) are set to face each other in the 7th-Place play-off Semi-Final 1 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Friday, June 30. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

The USA, led by Monank Patel, failed to win a single match in the group stage and finished at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.164. They will not be high on confidence, especially after losing to Sean Williams’ Zimbabwe by 304 runs in their previous game.

Zimbabwe recorded the second-biggest win in the history of ODIs after Williams, Sikandar Raza, and others stepped up for them. After being asked to chase down a mammoth target of 409, the USA were bowled out for 104 in 25.1 overs.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, on the other hand, were one of the favorites to make their way through to the Super 6 of the tournament. But that was not the case as they were knocked out even before their last match.

After losing three matches in a row, Balbirnie’s men crashed out. However, they defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 138 runs in their last group game to restore some pride. They finished fourth in Group B with two points and a net run rate of -0.061.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, USA vs IRE Prediction: Can USA beat Ireland?

Ireland will go into the match as favourites. Although they failed to qualify for the Super Sixes, they have enough firepower to beat the USA, whose confidence would have hit rock-bottom after the defeat to Zimbabwe. After a disappointing run in their group-stage matches, Ireland will be looking to finish their campaign on a positive note.

Prediction: Ireland to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

