Usha Deaf IPL 2017: AICAD XI emerge winners of the tournament

by Archit Srivastava News 15 Feb 2017, 15:15 IST

Team AICAD XI with the USHA Deaf IPL 2017 trophy

Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables company continued its association with All India Cricket Association for the Deaf (AICAD) and Deaf Cricket Federation, Punjab for the second edition of Usha Deaf IPL. A three-day tournament held between February 8 & 10, 2017, whose final took place at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara was won by the AICAD XI.

“Usha International is proud to be associated with such a wonderful endeavour in its second season. We at Usha care for people and are committed to promote sports and an active lifestyle, across all demographics and help to provide a platform not only to the youth but also for the differently abled sports enthusiasts.

“With more than 250 hearing and speech impaired cricketers from India and abroad participating this year, we are honoured to be part of such an endeavour,” said Ms. Komal Mehra, Events Head, Usha International.

The first edition of Deaf IPL was held in 2014. More than 250 deaf cricketers from India and countries like the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal participated this year and proved that they are no less than a non-deaf cricketer.

The Final match was played between AICAD XI and Ravi XI. Team AICAD XI emerged victorious by 2 wickets and lifted the Usha Deaf IPL 2017 Trophy.

After winning the toss, AICAD XI chose to bowl and restricted Ravi XI to a score of 112, picking up 7 wickets in 20 overs. Karan Vinde from AICAD XI took 3 wickets in 3 overs and leaked only 12 runs. Chasing the target, Kareemuddin and T.Harikrishna from AICAD XI scored 25 runs each. Pankaj Kumar from Ravi XI took 4 wickets in 4 overs.

Abhishek Singh of Ravi XI was selected as the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series for his outstanding performances in the match and throughout the tournament.

Binay Kumar Jha Chief Commissioner Income Tax, Ludhiana graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Six teams participated in the tournament, namely Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Chenab XI, Beas XI, Jhelum XI and AICAD XI. A total of 250 players from 23 states, participated in the tournament. and many of these players have also represented India as part of the Indian Deaf cricket team.

26 probable for Deaf Asia Cup 2017 to be held in Hyderabad starting from February 25 were also announced later in the evening. A list of total 42 players was made and taken up for the camp from where players were shortlisted for the Deaf Asia Cup and for the Deaf World Cup 2017 expected to happen at the end of the year.

The tournament was a brilliant platform for the deaf cricketers to show their skills. Hopefully, the Indian deaf team will follow on the footsteps of India blind cricket team, who recently won the T20 World Cup for blinds, defeating Pakistan in the final.

