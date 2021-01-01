Usman Khawaja backs Joe Burns to come back strong after Australia axing

Usman Khawaja has weighed in on Australia's decision to drop Joe Burns from the Test squad for the remaining Tests against India. The Sydney Thunder batsman feels that Burns will be raring to get back among the runs as he returns to the Big Bash League with the Brisbane Heat.

Burns was dropped after a poor run of form in the first two Tests, where he could only manage scores of 8, 51*, 0, and 4. And Khawaja, who has been axed by Australia on a number of occasions, shared his thoughts on his Queensland teammate.

"Getting dropped is never easy. Test cricket is a tough game. And Burns didn't look like himself over the last couple of games. I still backed him and thought it was the right decision to play him because he'd earned the right for being in the squad beforehand. I know Burns, he'll be really pumped to get back out there and score some runs for the Brisbane Heat and then Queensland. He's been a fine player for us for a long time."

Khawaja would make only one change for the third Test

Usman Khawaja has backed David Warner to make his return for the third Test

Usman Khawaja would only make one change to the Australia line-up for the third Test. He would like to see David Warner come into the team. But he has backed the likes of Steve Smith and Travis Head to come good, despite their poor recent form.

"I would just have Davey [Warner] in for Joe [Burns], leave Wadey up. I think Green offers a lot with the bowl, and he's had a tremendous start. He looks like a really good prospect. All-rounders like him don't come around very often. And I have faith in the other guys in there. Head's done really well over a period of time. Smudge [Smith] is Smudge, he's still averaging over 60. Obviously, Marnus played well last season too. So I've got confidence in the batting line-up."

Smith has failed to reach double figures in any of his four innings so far in the Test series. Head, meanwhile has been subject to criticism as a result of his knack for getting out in a similar fashion again and again.