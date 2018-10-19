Usman Khawaja could miss the upcoming series against India

With India's tour of Australia just over a month away, the hosts have faced a major setback as their in-form batsman Usman Khawaja could be ruled out of the four-match Test series that gets underway at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 4.

Khawaja, who is a part of Australia's ongoing second Test match of the two-match Test series against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, has injured himself during the game and won't be taking any further part in the game. Before the start of play on day three, Khawaja twisted his knee during the warm-up and did not take the field on that day.

The scans on his left knee revealed a meniscal tear and the time he is expected to be on the sidelines is not confirmed. Although Khawaja hasn't re-torn his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), it is likely that he will need to undergo a surgical procedure which will rule him out at least for the start of the four-Test home series against India.

The opener was expected to bat down the order in Australia's second innings and in spite of wickets at regular intervals, the left-hander is yet to come out to bat. It looks unlikely that he will walk out to bat as Australia are facing a target in excess of 500 and with the visitors already lost half their side with five sessions left in the game, the team management might not risk him to come out to bat.

Khawaja's absence in the ongoing Test and for the series against Australia will be a huge blow for Tim Paine's men as he batted for more than 125 overs and scored 141 runs in the last innings of the first Test to help his team salvage a draw in Dubai.

With Steve Smith and David Warner already on the sidelines because of their one-year ban and with senior batsmen like Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh struggling, a lot has been expected from Khawaja to deliver in the upcoming series Down Under. If he is ruled out of the Test series against India, left-handed batsman Matt Renshaw and Queensland batsman Joe Burns are in contention to open the batting with Aaron Finch.