Usman Khawaja's top 5 innings in Asia

Over the last few years, Usman Khawaja has finally come of age and made it count at the highest level. For a long time, he was accused of inconsistency, an inability to play spin, and many other things.

Khawaja has put all that aside and has become a crucial and reliable member of the Australian Test team. He has gotten the job done for Australia on many occasions in some of the toughest conditions. In Tests since January 2022, he has scored the most runs in the format.

While he has performed reasonably in all conditions, he has taken a special liking to Asia. Asia is one of the toughest places to dominate for an Australian cricketer, but Khawaja has put up outstanding performances there not once or twice but on several occasions.

Here, we look at five of his best knocks in the subcontinent.

He'll resume tomorrow, unbeaten on 104* (251), as Australia look to go big.



#INDvAUS

#1 104* vs India (Ahmedabad, 2023)

The first and latest on this list is the fine century that was scored today against India on Day 1 of the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Series. Australia won the toss and opted to bat first on what was possibly the best pitch of the four that have been used in this series.

The pitch was excellent for batting, but Khawaja resisted any temptations and displayed a rich vein of patience to construct a brilliant hundred. He has been Australia's best batter in the series so far and has stepped up for his team yet again.

His knock has laid the foundation for Australia to post a massive total in the first innings and make India chase the game. He will be looking to add to his overnight total tomorrow morning.



First against India

Sixth hundred since his return in January 2022



Very well played, Usman Khawaja



#INDvAUS

#2 141 vs Pakistan (Dubai, 2018)

In the first of three Tests against Pakistan in the UAE in 2018, Usman Khawaja played probably the most crucial innings of his career. In the first innings, Pakistan scored 482 runs, and Australia could only manage 202 runs in response. Khawaja scored 85, but Australia were behind by 280 runs after the first essay.

Pakistan then scored 181 runs in their second innings before declaring the innings over and leaving Australia with a target of 462 to chase for a highly improbable victory. A defeat for Australia was the most likely result, but Usman Khawaja produced the innings of a lifetime, batting for 522 minutes.

He scored 141 runs on a tough pitch, displaying enormous patience and grit. His knock helped Australia play their longest fourth innings in Asia to earn a draw.

#3 81 vs India (Delhi, 2023)

In the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi, Usman Khawaja once again stepped up when his team required it the most. Having come off a defeat in Nagpur, the Aussies were under the pump, and not many gave them a chance. Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. Khawaja and David Warner opened the batting, and the latter was really struggling.

However, Khawaja kept his cool and ensured that the runs were coming. He went on to score 81 runs, sharing a vital partnership with Peter Handscomb in the process. Australia made 263 in the first innings and then bowled India out for 262.

However, a terrible batting display in the second innings went on to cost the visitors the game. Khawaja, however, played an innings that helped Australia compete in the game.

#4 71 vs Sri Lanka (Galle, 2022)

In the first Test of a 2-match series between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle in 2022, the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. They put 212 runs on the board, and in response, the Aussies, led by Usman Khawaja, scored 321 runs.

Khawaja made 71 runs, helping the Aussies take a 109-run lead. Australia eventually won the game, and the southpaw's innings was worth its weight in gold.

#5 100 vs India (Delhi, 2019)

In an ODI between India and Australia in 2019, Usman Khawaja scored a phenomenal century after skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first.

Khwaja made his runs at a quick rate, which helped Australia put the Indian bowlers under the pump. Once he fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 33rd over, Australia lost momentum, which further highlights the importance of his knock.

Thanks to his innings, the Aussies posted 272 runs on the board, and India eventually fell short of the target by 35 runs. He was named player-of-the-match and also won the prize for player-of-the-series, having scored another hundred in the series during the game in Ranchi.

