'Utter nonsense': Michael Vaughan slams Boris Johnson's decision to uphold ban on recreational cricket

Michael Vaughan slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his decision to uphold the recreational cricket ban.

Johnson had called the cricket ball ‘a natural vector of disease’ in recent comments.

Michael Vaughan is not happy with the continued ban on recreational cricket

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to uphold the ban on recreational cricket.

Michael Vaughan's criticism came at the heels of the Prime Minister's comments on the cricket ball, calling it "a natural vector of disease".

Responding to Conservative MP Greg Clark, who pointed out that half of summer cricket had been lost and asked if the game could be resumed, Johnson had remarked:

“The problem with cricket, as everyone understands, is that the ball is a natural vector of disease - potentially, at any rate.”

Responding to this statement on Tuesday, Michael Vaughan tweeted:

"Hand sanitiser in every players pocket ... Use every time you touch the ball ... SIMPLE ... Recreational Cricket should just play from July 4th ... utter nonsense it’s not being allowed back..."

Hand sanitiser in every players pocket ... Use every time you touch the ball ... SIMPLE ... Recreational Cricket should just play from July 4th ... utter nonsense it’s not being allowed back ... #Cricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2020

Michael Vaughan also slammed the UK government and Boris Johnson's comments in his column on The Telegraph.

Advertisement

Pubs opened but ban on recreational leagues remains

Michael Vaughan finds it odd that Boris Johnson has lifted the ban on pubs but not on recreational cricket

Tories leader Boris Johnson had announced several measures to ease the lockdown in England but maintained that the restriction on recreational leagues will continue.

Speaking about the easing of virus restrictions on pubs and restaurants in Parliament, Johnson said:

"We're still working on ways to make cricket more COVID-secure, but we can't change the guidance yet."

The England and Wales Cricket Board also issued a statement to alleviate any fears surrounding the cricket ball and sounded particularly optimistic about the return of club-level cricket:

“The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) along with the nation’s cricket players are keen to see the imminent and safe return of our sport at recreational level and have been working hard with Government to achieve this."

No effect on England-West Indies series

The ban on recreational leagues will have no impact on the upcoming England vs West Indies tour, which is slated to begin on July 8 at the Hampshire Ageas Bowl.

WARM UP MATCH: The #MenInMaroon are out this morning and excited to get the first warm-up match on the Sandals West Indies Tour of England started!



Holder’s XI has won the toss and put Brathwaite’s XI in to bat 🏏 #WIReady pic.twitter.com/ymjUJEBCrL — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 23, 2020

The series will be played in bio-secure venues and will mark the return of international cricket, which has not been played since March 13.