Valentine's Day 2025: 5 cricketers with love-related names ft. Alf Valentine

People around the world, including cricketers, are celebrating Valentine’s Day today, Friday, February 14. While the day is all about celebrating love, cricket has its own unique link to the theme.

Some cricketers have names that seem to carry a romantic charm, with monikers that evoke feelings of affection, beauty, and warmth.

From Valentine to Rose to Darling, there are several cricketers with names that are linked to love. So, in celebration of Valentine’s Day 2025, let’s explore five cricketers whose names carry a romantic touch.

5 cricketers with love-related names

#1 Alf Valentine

The first cricketer on our list is the late Alf Valentine, a former West Indies player. A key member of the legendary West Indian team, Valentine was a left-arm spinner who played 36 Tests for his country. He claimed 139 wickets at an average of 30.32, with eight five-wicket hauls, and impressively took two 10-wicket hauls in his career.

In addition to his Test achievements, Valentine had a remarkable first-class career, playing in 125 matches and taking 475 wickets, including 32 five-wicket hauls. His contributions were crucial to both his domestic and international teams.

#2 Joe Darling

The second name on the list is the late Joe Darling, a former Australian cricketer. The left-hander played 34 Tests for Australia, scoring 1,657 runs at an average of 28.56. His record includes three centuries and eight fifties, with his highest score being 178.

Darling also had an outstanding first-class career, featuring in 202 matches. He accumulated 10,635 runs at an average of 34.52, with 55 fifties and 19 centuries to his name.

#3 Martin Love

Next on the list is another Australian cricketer, Martin Love. The 50-year-old played five Tests for Australia, scoring 233 runs at an impressive average of 46.60, including one century and fifty each.

Love also enjoyed a distinguished first-class career, appearing in 214 matches where he scored 16,952 runs at an average of 49.85, with 78 fifties and 48 centuries to his name. Additionally, he played 155 List-A matches, amassing 4,545 runs at an average of 33.41, including 21 fifties and five centuries.

#4 Clive Rose

Left-arm spinner Clive Rose was a member of Australia’s Under-19 squad for the 2008 World Cup. He went on to play 10 first-class matches, where he took 22 wickets. Rose also appeared in 27 List-A games, claiming another 22 wickets.

The 35-year-old had a notable presence in the Big Bash League, representing both the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes. Throughout eight seasons, he featured in 57 matches and picked up 28 wickets.

#5 Love Ablish

The final player on the list is former Punjab cricketer Love Ablish. The 42-year-old played 16 first-class matches, taking 57 wickets. He also featured in seven List-A games, claiming eight wickets.

Love has had a brief stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing three matches for the Punjab Kings over two seasons (2010-2011), and picking up three wickets.

