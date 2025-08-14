Varun Chakaravarthy vs Ravi Bishnoi - comparing their stats after 18 T20Is ahead of Asia Cup 2025 

Tamil Nadu leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy had a hugely disappointing start to his T20I career. He made his debut in Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2021, picking up only two wickets in three matches. This was followed by a completely forgettable 2021 T20 World Cup campaign in which he went wicketless in all the three games that he played and never even threatened to pick up a wicket.

Ad

On the back of some superb performances for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chakaravarthy made a comeback to international cricket after three years in October 2024. He impressed in the three-match home series against Bangladesh and hasn't looked back since then, coming up with excellent performances against South Africa (away) and England (home).

During the period when Chakaravarthy was away from international cricket, another leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi grabbed his chances and put up some impressive performances. However, Chakaravarthy's sensational return could impact the chances of Bishnoi being picked in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Ad

Trending

Chakaravarthy has so far featured in 18 T20Is, while Bishnoi has played 42. Ahead of India's team selection for Asia Cup 2025, we compare the stats of the two leg-spinners after 18 T20I matches.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Ravi Bishnoi - Who has claimed more wickets after 18 T20Is?

After 18 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has 33 wickets to his name at an average of 14.57. Of his 33 scalps, 14 have come against England from five matches, averaging 9.85. The KKR star has also picked up 12 wickets in four T20Is in South Africa at an average of 11.5. The 33-year-old also has five wickets in three T20Is against Bangladesh (average 14.20) and two scalps in three games against Sri Lanka.

Ad

After 18 T20Is, Bishnoi had 29 wickets to his name at an average of 17.68. Of his 29 scalps, 11 came against West Indies in seven matches at an average of 16. He also picked up five wickets in three matches against Ireland at an average of 20.20 and four wickets in two games against Australia, averaging 21.50.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Ravi Bishnoi - Who has a better economy rate after 18 T20Is?

Apart from wicket-taking skills, keeping runs down is also a crucial aspect of a bowler’s performance in the T20I format. After 18 T20I matches, Chakaravarthy has an economy rate of 7.02. He has an economy rate of 7.66 in five matches against England, 8.62 in four games against South Africa, 5.30 in three T20Is against Sri Lanka and 6.08 in three matches against Bangladesh.

Ad

After 18 T20I matches, Bishnoi had an economy rate of 7.25. The 24-year-old had an economy rate of 6.60 in seven matches against West Indies. Further, in three matches against Ireland, he had an economy rate of 8.41. in two games against Australia, Bishnoi proved expensive, going at 10.75.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Ravi Bishnoi - Who has more five-wicket hauls after 18 T20Is?

Chakaravarthy has picked up two five-wicket hauls in 18 T20I matches. The Tamil Nadu leg-spinner claimed 5-17 against South Africa in Gqeberha in November 2024, after registering figures of 3-25 in the previous match in Durban. The leggie's second five-fer came against England in Rajkot in January 2025. He picked up 5-24 in a brilliant four-over spell.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 5w 4w Varun Chakaravarthy 33 14.57 7.02 5-17 2 0 Ravi Bishnoi 29 17.68 7.25 4-16 0 1

Ad

(Varun Chakaravarthy vs Ravi Bishnoi bowling stats comparison after 18 T20Is)

Bishnoi is yet to claim a five-wicket haul in T20Is. After 18 matches, he had one four-fer to his credit. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner picked up 4-16 against West Indies in Lauderhill in August 2022. The 24-year-old also claimed 3-32 against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram in November 2023.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Ravi Bishnoi - Who has a better record in winning causes after 18 T20Is?

Chakaravarthy has featured in 12 T20I matches that India have won. In these games, he has picked up 22 wickets at an average of 15.95 and an economy rate of 7.80, with a best of 3-23. Ironically, both his T20I five-fers have been registered in losing causes. In six T20Is that India have lost with him in the team, Chakaravarthy has claimed 11 scalps at an average of 11.81.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 5w 4w Varun Chakaravarthy 12 22 15.95 7.80 3-23 0 0 Ravi Bishnoi 14 25 16.56 7.57 4-16 0 1

Ad

(Varun Chakaravarthy vs Ravi Bishnoi bowling stats comparison in winning causes after 18 T20Is)

Bishnoi has featured in 14 T20Is that India have won. In these games, he has claimed a total of 25 wickets at an average of 16.56 and an economy rate of 7.57, with a best of 4-16. In three matches that the Men in Blue have lost, he has claimed three wickets at an average of 29 and an economy rate of 7.25. Bishnoi also played in one game that ended in no result, claiming 1-12 in four overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news