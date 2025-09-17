Varun Chakaravarthy vs Wanindu Hasaranga - comparing their stats after 20 T20Is

Team India leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has become the new No. 1 bowler in T20Is in the ICC men's rankings. The 34-year-old has been economical in the two matches he has played in Asia Cup 2025. He registered figures of 1-4 in two overs against UAE and 1-24 in four overs against Pakistan.

Chakaravarthy has become the third Indian bowler after pacer Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi to achieve the No. 1 ranking in T20Is. The mystery spinner claimed the top spot from New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy, who had been at the No. 1 position since March.

The Tamil Nadu leg-spinner has been in excellent form since making a comeback to international cricket last October. He has featured in 20 T20Is so far. In the wake of him achieving the number one ranking in T20Is, we compare his stats with that of Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga at the same stage.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Wanindu Hasaranga - Who has more wickets and has a better average after 20 T20Is?

In 20 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has picked up 35 wickets at an average of 14.54. Of his 35 scalps, 14 have come in five matches against England at an average of 9.85 and 12 in four matches against South Africa at an average of 11.50. Further, he has five wickets in three matches against Bangladesh, averaging 14.60.

After 20 T20Is, Hasaranga had 28 wickets to his name at an average of 15.64. Of his scalps after 20 matches, nine came in five matches against West Indies at an average of 8.33 and eight in three matches against Pakistan at an average of 9.87. Further, he had five wickets in four games against India at an average of 17 and four scalps in three T20Is against New Zealand at an average of 16.25.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Wanindu Hasaranga - Who has a better economy rate after 20 T20Is?

Having played 20 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has an economy rate of 6.83. He has an economy rate of 7.66 in five innings against England and 8.62 in four innings against South Africa. Further, the 34-year-old has an economy rate of 5.30 in three innings against Sri Lanka and 7.12 in two innings against Pakistan.

After 20 T20Is, Hasaranga had an economy rate of 6.77. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner had an economy rate of 6.72 in three innings against England and 7.08 in four innings against India. Also, he had an economy of 6.72 in three innings against New Zealand and 6.58 in three innings against Pakistan.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Wanindu Hasaranga - Who has more five-fers after 20 T20Is?

Chakaravarthy has two five-wicket hauls to his credit after 20 matches. He claimed brilliant figures of 5-17 against South Africa in Gqeberha in November 2024. The Team India leg-spinner also picked up 5-24 against England in Rajkot in January 2025. Further, he also claimed 3-25 South Africa in Durban in November 2024 and 3-23 against England in Kolkata in January 2025.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Varun Chakaravarthy 35 14.54 6.83 5-17 0 2 Wanindu Hasaranga 28 15.64 6.77 3-12 0 0

(Chakaravarthy vs Hasaranga - T20I stats comparison)

Hasaranga did not have a five-wicket or four-wicket haul after 20 T20I matches. His best of 3-12 came against West Indies in Coolidge in March 2021. The leggie registered figures of 3-17 at the same venue in the same series. Hasaranga also claimed 3-21 against Pakistan in Lahore in October 2019 and 3-38 at the same venue during the same series.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Wanindu Hasaranga - Who has a better record in wins after 20 T20Is?

Chakaravarthy has been part of 14 T20Is that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 15.79 and an economy rate of 7.43, with a best of 3-23. Both of his five-fers have come in losing causes. In six matches that the Men in Blue have lost, he has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 11.81 and an economy rate of 5.53.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Varun Chakaravarthy 14 24 15.79 7.43 3-23 0 0 Wanindu Hasaranga 5 12 9 5.68 3-12 0 0

(Chakaravarthy vs Hasaranga - T20I stats comparison in wins)

Of his first 20 T20Is, Hasaranga was part of only five games that Sri Lanka won. In winning causes, he claimed 12 wickets at an average of nine and an economy rate of 5.68, with a best of 3-17. In 14 T20Is that Sri Lanka lost, he claimed 16 wickets at an average of 20.62. He also featured in one T20I that produced no result.

