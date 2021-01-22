"Vazhthukal Nattu, you're an absolute legend" - David Warner hails T Natarajan

Australia's star opener and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner recently applauded what Indian team left-arm pacer T Natarajan has achieved in his short international career so far.

T Natarajan had a stellar T20I series against Australia, in which he picked up 6 wickets in three games. After making his ODI debut and T20I bow, the pacer became the first player to make his international debut across all three formats on the same tour, when he replaced an injured Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test at the Gabba.

The left-arm seamer enjoyed a good debut in the Test format and picked up 3 wickets to cap off what was a fantastic tour for him.

The last couple of months have been surreal. My time with #TeamIndia has been the best of my life. Playing Test cricket for India was a dream. We have overcome many hurdles on this tour to win this series. Overwhelmed with your support.🙏🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/0n41k8j5h6 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) January 19, 2021

Speaking on the YouTube channel 'Sports Today', David Warner expressed how lucky he was to have a player like T Natarajan in his SRH team.

"First thing I'd like to say is Vazhthukal (greetings) Nattu, you're an absolute legend. I've got so much time for you, you're a great person on and off the field and I love having you in our team. Cheers!" Warner said on Sports Today.

Natarajan was set to leave Australia after the end of the limited-overs leg, but was asked to stay back as a net bowler. Although he had not seen his new-born daughter, Natarajan readily agreed to perform his national duty. David Warner lauded the left-armer for the sacrifice he made to represent his country.

"What a talent he is, we've just seen a guy who played unbelievably well in the IPL 2020, going on tour with the Indian team as a net bowler while sacrificing being there for the birth of his first child and then making his debut in all forms... what a magnificent achievement."

Extremely excited to see what T Natarajan brings to the table this year: David Warner

David Warner and T Natarajan

T Natarajan was snapped up by the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2017, but he didn't have a successful season. However, SRH signed the 29-year-old's services the follwing season and Warner showed faith in the left-armer's ability.

Bowling in tandem with all-rounder Rashid Khan, T Natarajan formed a successful partnership for SRH. The duo was responsible for SRH's qualification into the IPL 2020 playoffs.

"The way we used him - outside the powerplay, maybe an over in the powerplay and bowling alongside Rashid Khan in partnership worked very well. I think he bowled 80 yorkers in the tournament which is an exceptional display of death bowling whenever he did come on. I'm extremely excited to see what he brings to the table this year," David Warner asserted.

At 29 years of age, Natarajan might be termed as a 'late-bloomer'. However, his performances in Australia are testament to the quality he brings to the Indian team. The left-arm pacer has been rested for the first two Tests at home against England, but he's expected to be back for the limited-overs leg later on in the series.