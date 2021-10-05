VCA T20 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has launched the VCA T20 tournament to provide a platform for budding cricketers in Vidarbha. All registered cricketers under the Vidarbha Cricket Association will get a chance to play in this tournament.

The six participating teams are VCA Orange, VCA Green, VCA Red, VCA Blue, VCA Yellow and VCA Sky Blue. All matches of the tournament will be played at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha. The tournament will be a 17-day affair.

Moreover, the tournament could be held annually to prepare the regional cricketers for bigger games.

The VCA president said: "We are excited to announce the inaugural VCA T20 Tournament. This will give opportunities to many new and young players to showcase their talents and play along with some of the best players from the region. Live digital telecast of the tournament gives the opportunity for the fans across the region to watch their home-grown cricketers compete at the highest level."

VCA T20 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All timings in IST)

October 5, Tuesday

VCA Orange vs VCA Green, 9:00 AM

VCA Red vs VCA Sky Blue, 1:30 PM

October 6, Wednesday

VCA Green vs VCA Yellow, 9:00 AM

VCA Blue vs VCA Red, 1:30 PM

October 7, Thursday

VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Blue, 9:00 AM

VCA Yellow vs VCA Orange, 1:30 PM

October 8, Friday

VCA Green vs VCA Sky Blue, 9:00 AM

VCA Yellow vs VCA Red, 1:30 PM

October 9, Saturday

VCA Red vs VCA Orange, 9:00 AM

VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Yellow, 1:30 PM

October 10, Sunday

VCA Yellow vs VCA Blue, 9:00 AM

VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Orange, 1:30 PM

October 11, Monday

VCA Red vs VCA Green, 9:00 AM

VCA Orange vs VCA Blue, 1:30 PM

October 12, Tuesday

VCA Blue vs VCA Green, 9:00 AM

VCA Red vs VCA Sky Blue, 1:30 PM

October 13, Wednesday

VCA Orange vs VCA Green, 9:00 AM

VCA Yellow vs VCA Blue, 1:30 PM

October 14, Thursday

VCA Green vs VCA Yellow, 9:00 AM

VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Orange, 1:30 PM

October 15, Friday

VCA Yellow vs VCA Orange, 9:00 AM

VCA Red vs VCA Green, 1:30 PM

October 16, Saturday

VCA Green vs VCA Sky Blue, 9:00 AM

VCA Orange vs VCA Blue, 1:30 PM

October 17, Sunday

VCA Blue vs VCA Red, 9:00 AM

VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Yellow, 1:30 PM

October 18, Monday

VCA Red vs VCA Orange, 9:00 AM

VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Blue, 1:30 PM

October 19, Tuesday

VCA Yellow vs VCA Red, 9:00 AM

VCA Blue vs VCA Green, 1:30 PM

October 20, Wednesday

1st Semi-Final, 9:00 AM

2nd Semi-Final, 1:30 PM

October 21, Thursday

Final, 9:00 AM

VCA T20 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the tournament will be streamed on Fan Code for fans in India.

VCA T20 2021: Squads

VCA Red

Akshay Kolhar, Mandar Mahale, Dushyant Tekan, Himanshu Joshi, Parth Rekhade, Rohit Dattatraya, Swapnil Bandiwar, Tanmay Kale, Varun Palandurkar, Aman Mokhade, Nachiket Bhute, Vaibhav Chandekar, Akash Kumar (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK).

VCA Yellow

Avesh Sheikh, Mahish Ahuja, Aniruddha Choudhari, Lalit Yadav, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Aditya Thakare, Ganesh Bhosle, Mehul Raikwar, Shivam Deshmukh, Siddhesh Dandewar, Tushar Kadu, Yash Kadam, Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Dullarwar.

VCA Green

Aman Khan, Atharva Taide (C), Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Gill, Harsh Dubey, Ketan Alsi, Dharmender Ahlawat (WK), Aditya Khilote, Deepak Jangid, Manan Dosi, Rajneesh Gurbani, Sanket Subhedar.

VCA Sky Blue

Akshay Agrawal, Ganesh Satish, Hardik Verma, Satyam Bhoyar, Shalabh Shrivastava (C), Ankush Wakode, Khushal Pimpalkar, Mayank Jassore, Om Dhotkar, Aniket Pande (WK), Urvesh Patel (WK), Nachiket Parande, Shantanu Chikhale, Suraj Rai.

VCA Orange

Apoorv Wankhade, Chakresh Khurana, Piyush Khope, Sandesh Durugwar, Yash Rathod, Adhyan Daga, Kshitiz Dahiya, Prerit Agrawal, Siddhesh Wath (WK), Abhishek Chaurasia, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse.

VCA Blue

Nayan Chavan, Rahul Dongarwar, Saurabh Thubrikar, R Sanjay, Ravi Jangid, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Balkrishna Chavan (WK), Rushabh Rathod (WK), Yash Rathod, Gaurav Dhoble, Hemant Bajpai, Mohit Kale (C), Siddesh Neral, Suniket Bingewar.

