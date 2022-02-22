Venkatesh Iyer is here to prove his doubters wrong

Venkatesh Iyer burst onto the big stage in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while opening the batting for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The stylish opener amassed 370 runs in 10 matches, striking at a shade under 130.

He showed his value as a sixth-bowling option for his side as well. The all-rounder took three wickets at an economy rate of around 8 in the four matches he bowled. These are competent numbers for a player who primarily plays for the team as a batter.

The fact that Venkatesh Iyer possesses a rare skillset, as a batting all-rounder who can be a pace option, has been one of the reasons he has been fast-tracked into the Indian side. With Hardik Pandya's continued absence and questions about his fitness, India have been left with no option but to give other players a go in that position.

However, there was some skepticism around when Iyer was fast-tracked into India's white-ball squad in the series last year. Why? The simple reason being India's embarrassment of riches at the top of the order.

It was transpicuous that if the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder had to bat in any position, it would be in the unfamiliar middle order. More so, as a finisher. A decent strike rate while opening the batting in the IPL is one thing. Fulfilling one of the most fickle roles in world cricket for India? That's a whole other challenge.

Venkatesh Iyer likes a challenge

The 27-year old was already making waves for a call-up to the national side while impressing in the UAE last year. Realizing a potential call-up might not be far away, Iyer slotted himself at No. 5 for Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. As he looked to settle into his new role, the all-rounder scored 379 runs at an average of 63.16, smashing two match-winning centuries.

The stat the stood out the most? His strike rate of 133.92. His dazzling knock of 151 against Chandigarh, which included 10 sixes and 8 fours, helped his side win a thriller by five runs. The KKR all-rounder was demonstrating his versatility.

Iyer also admitted that he was constantly working on his bowling on the domestic circuit. He was preparing to don any role the Indian side would need him to do. Becoming a regular bowler for his domestic side, Iyer bagged nine wickets in six games.

Quietly, away from a large part of the noise, the player from Indore was doing all he could to make himself a part of the Indian side.

Hard work comes to fruition

After his sporadic appearances for the national side against New Zealand and South Africa, there were a few question marks about the kind of role India wanted Venkatesh Iyer to play. There was a sense that he wasn't given as much responsibility with the ball as he could take on.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid justified that call recently, stating that his side won't look to use their sixth bowler just for the sake of it. This meant that if Venkatesh Iyer was going to be asked to do the job, it would be in a situation where he would have to adapt rather quickly.

The challenge arrived sooner rather than later, in the third T20I between India and West Indies. And Venkatesh Iyer was prepared for it.

With Deepak Chahar hobbling off due to an injury, Rohit Sharma tossed the ball to Venkatesh Iyer to complete the over. The all-rounder was greeted with a nonchalant flick for a six over midwicket by none other than Rovman Powell. Right away, Venky Iyer knew the task at hand.

The all-rounder responded strongly thereafter, delivering two overs for his side and walking away with the wickets of Jason Holder and Kieron Pollard. With evident calmness, he showed just how crucial a thinking sixth bowler can be for any side.

Venkatesh Iyer, the all-rounder, was truly on show in the contest. After finishing a rather straightforward chase alongside Rishabh Pant in the second T20I, Iyer joined hands with Suryakumar Yadav to take the West Indian bowlers to the cleaners in the first innings of the final T20I.

The 91-run stand off just 37 deliveries between the two players helped India post a match-winning total on the board after batting first. While Suryakumar's mind-boggling range of strokes took the headlines, Venkatesh Iyer's 35* off 19 balls was just as valuable to the side.

Usually, finishers in T20 cricket are known to be ball-strikers who are at their most dangerous when they hit down the ground. Accurate wide yorkers, well-directed short balls and spinners are the go-to against these types of batters. However, Venkatesh Iyer is not from the same mold.

During his little cameo in the final T20I, his range all around the park was on full display. Iyer got his innings underway with two drives against Dominic Drakes - one drilled through extra cover and the other sliced through point. The attempted wide yorker was dealt with like a casual net session.

Romario Shepherd came in next, looking to ask the lanky left-hander some questions with the short ball. Iyer disdainfully pulled him for a maximum over square leg, using his long levers to excellent effect.

The standout was a particular shot he seems to be working on and playing with increasing regularity. The southpaw shuffled across his stumps to manufacture an extraordinary shot - ramping Jason Holder for a maximum over fine leg.

Venkatesh finished the T20I series with 94 runs to his name. The figure that caught the eye, though, was his gargantuan strike rate of 180, which was the second-highest in the series after only Suryakumar Yadav (194.55)

Venkatesh Iyer is going from strength to strength as he looks to stake his claim as India's all-rounder in the middle order. With his selection in India's T20I series against Sri Lanka this week, the 27-year-old is proving that he is here to stay.

To conclude, here's Ian Bishop perfectly summing up (as usual) everyone's thoughts on India's new all-rounder.

“You can only play against what has been put in front of you. So people may say that it is the West Indies bowling attack and it isn't that great and they are right. But Iyer has no control over this. And he surprised me with his versatility. Because when I saw him in the IPL, I saw him batting at the top of the order. He is now playing in the middle order getting off to a flying start with great strike rate. We will see how he goes in the future but he has, at the moment, bested this position that he has been put into,” he said.

As the great man said, we'll have to see what the future holds for Venkatesh Iyer. For now, there is little doubt that he has bested the position he has been thrust into. The Indian all-rounder will be looking to keep his dream run going in the build-up to this year's T20 World Cup in Australia and beyond.

