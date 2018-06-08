Venues that have hosted ICC World Cup Finals

7 Venues, 11 finals! Here's a look at the grounds that have hosted World Cup finals in the pat.

Saurabh Ganguly ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 05:44 IST

ICC World Cup

The ICC Cricket World Cup is one of the flagship events of the 50 overs International Cricket Calendar and the most coveted trophy that an international side wants to have in one’s cabinet.

The first World Cup was played in England in June, 1975 and since then 10 more World Cups have been successfully organized.

Around 20 countries have featured in the World Cup at least once but only seven of them have competed in each of the 11 World Cups. Out of these seven, five countries have a World Cup win alongside their name.

West Indies won the first two editions of the World Cup but since then haven’t been able to add to their tally.

Australia is the most successful team in World Cup history- with five World Cups to their names.

The Aussies have featured in seven of the 11 finals in World Cup history- a remarkable feat and a testimony to the domination of Australia in World Cricket.

India have won the cup twice, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won a World Cup each.

The Finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup is perhaps the biggest single 50 overs cricket contest in International Cricket and one of the most followed cricket match globally.

Seven International Cricket venues have had the privilege to host 11 World Cup finals and a chance to witness history in the making.

Here is a look at the seven iconic grounds that have hosted the finals of ICC Cricket World Cup.

#7 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

MCG is one of the largest cricket ground in the world

The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia is one of the largest cricket grounds in the World and is home to the tallest lighting towers of any sporting venue across the world. Known as the MCG, the ground hosted two World Cup finals- one in the year 1992 and the other in 2015.

The 1992 Summit clash saw Pakistan take on England at the iconic stadium with the host country already knocked out of the tournament.

Pakistan had set a target of 250 for the England batsmen but against a quality bowling unit led by Wasim Akram, who picked up three wickets for 49 runs to add to his contribution of 33 useful runs with the bat, England were bundled out for 227 runs.

This remains the one and the only World Cup win for Pakistan. England, on the other hand, are yet to win a World Cup.

In 2015, the co-hosts of the tournament, Australia and New Zealand, found themselves in the final. However, the final was scheduled at the MCG.

With around 93 thousand people watching live from the stadium, the Aussies put up their best show, first bowling the New Zealand out for a 183 and then going out there and finishing off the game in a little over 33 overs.

Australia, thus, became the second team to win a World Cup final at their own backyard.