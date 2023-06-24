Vernon Philander's 3 best bowling performances against India

One of the finest fast bowlers South Africa has ever produced, Vernon Philander turns 38 today. Although he can be arguably called a late bloomer, Philander in his prime was one of the best in the world.

It takes something special to make a name for yourself with great bowlers like Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel playing in the same team and Philander was able to do that. His relentless accuracy made him almost unplayable at times.

Vernon Philander played eight Tests against India where he picked up 30 wickets at an average of 22.73. Here's a look at three of his best performances for the Proteas against the Indians.

#3 3/33, Cape Town, 2018

India had bowled South Africa out for just 286 and had an opportunity to take a decent first-innings lead. However, Vernon Philander led the charge for the hosts by picking up crucial wickets in India's first innings.

He dismissed Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ravichandran Ashwin and ensured the Proteas got a crucial 77-run lead. It proved to be a massive difference in the low-scoring encounter as South Africa ended up with the win and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

#2 4/61, Johannesburg, 2013

Philander had a role to play in one of the most historic Test matches ever played between India and South Africa. Picking up the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, Philander later came back to clean up the tail as the Proteas bundled out India for just 280.

The first innings of the two teams was very close and when India got bundled out for 421 in their second essay, it seemed like they would easily win the game with the hosts needing a staggering 458. However, what followed was arguably one of the greatest attempts to chase such a massive target in the final innings. South Africa ended up with 450/7 and the game ended in a draw.

#1 6/42, Cape Town, 2018

Vernon Philander's best performance against India came during the 2018 Test series in the first game in Cape Town, It seemed like the visitors will win a famous Test when they needed just 208 to chase in the second innings.

However, the pitch had enough in it for Philander to wreak havoc and bundle out the Indian batting line-up for just 135. He picked up the big wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Murali Vijay and broke the back of the visitors' chase.

What was more impressive about this performance was that Dale Steyn was injured in the first innings and that made the Proteas virtually a bowler short in India's second essay. That once again proved that when the chips are down, Vernon Philander had what it took to take up more responsibility and deliver.

