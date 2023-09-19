“Very disappointed” - Irfan Pathan reacts to Sanju Samson’s axe for ODI series against Australia

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reacted to Sanju Samson’s axe for the ODI series against Australia on Monday, September 18. That came as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s squad for the three-match series ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Pathan indirectly suggested that the wicketkeeper-batter would have been disappointed to miss out on the squad. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“If I’m in place of @IamSanjuSamson right now, I will be very disappointed…”

Expand Tweet

Samson, who has already been axed for the World Cup, was named a reserve for the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023.

Surprisingly, Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad were preferred ahead of the Kerala batter. Varma, who recently made his ODI debut, departed for just five runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game against Bangladesh. Gaikwad, meanwhile, is set to lead the second-string India side in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China later this month.

Additionally, Suryakumar Yadav, who has been picked ahead of Samson in the World Cup, retained his place in India's squad for the ODI series against Australia. That came after the right-handed batter scored 26 runs off 34 balls against Bangladesh, where India lost by six runs.

The Mumbai batter has scored 538 runs in 27 ODIs at an average of 24.41, including two half-centuries so far. He will look to finally deliver in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been rested for the first two ODIs.

On the other hand, Samson has amassed 390 runs in 13 ODIs at an average of 55.71, including three half-centuries so far. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 51 off 41 in his last ODI outing against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, the selectors picked ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Washington Sundar as cover for injured Axar Patel.

Sanju Samson misses out as India names squad for ODI series against Australia

Squad for the 1st two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Squad for the 3rd & final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

India will play their first ODI against Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22. The remaining two matches will be played in Indore and Rajkot on September 24 and 27, respectively.