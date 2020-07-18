Pakistan wicket-keeper-batsman Kamran Akmal labelled his Indian counterpart MS Dhoni as one of the best players to have ever graced the game. He added that the former Indian captain deserves immense credit for his consistent performances throughout his cricketing career.

Kamran Akmal shared his views about some of his rivals in the Indian cricket team, while answering viewer questions on the YouTube show Cric Cast.

On being asked how he would rate MS Dhoni, Kamran Akmal lauded the Indian great's consistency while labelling him as the nation's best ever wicket-keeper-batsman.

"I feel he is the best ever wicketkeeper-batsman in the Indian team who has achieved so much for India, unbelievable. The way he has performed consistently, to keep an average above 50 in ODIs and play such match-winning innings."

Kamran Akmal also recalled the Indian team's ODI series win in Pakistan in 2006, with MS Dhoni playing a match-winning hand in almost all the matches.

"We remember the way he took the ODI series away from us in Pakistan. The way he started against Pakistan A in Kenya, he carried on like that till the end."

He added that MS Dhoni deserves all the credit for the Indian team's accomplishments under his captaincy.

"However much credit you can give to MS Dhoni - 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, IPL, Champions Trophy - I feel all achievements are there in his captaincy."

🏆 2007 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

🏆 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

🏆 2013 ICC Champions Trophy



Happy birthday to one of India's greatest captains of all time, MS Dhoni 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XWRlV63D36 — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2020

Kamran Akmal opined that MS Dhoni is one of the most exceptional players to have graced the game of cricket.

"He is an unbelievable performer, I will say very few players come to cricket like MS Dhoni."

Kamran Akmal's thoughts on Rohit Sharma

Kamran Akmal mentioned that Rohit Sharma's power-hitting is unbelievable

Kamran Akmal was also asked about his opinion on Rohit Sharma, to which he responded that he gets a lot of pleasure in watching the Indian opener bat.

"Amazing, unbelievable batsman. The amount of pleasure you get in watching him bat, his timing, temperament and commitment level while batting is unbelievable."

The Pakistan wicket-keeper highlighted the five centuries that Rohit Sharma scored at the 2019 World Cup while also appreciating the ease with which he scores his runs.

"I guess he is the only batsman who has two double-hundreds. And then he scored 5 centuries in the last World Cup and his timing is so pleasing."

Rohit Sharma, the tournament's leading run-scorer, finished the 2019 World Cup with one run more than David Warnerhttps://t.co/fxWxiatHsC #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/oz7avwbCna — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 14, 2020

While mentioning that Rohit Sharma's power-hitting was his biggest strength, Kamran Akmal praised the Indian vice-captain's ability to rotate strike.

"He rotates strike so easily and the biggest thing is his power-hitting, the way he hits sixes, is unbelievable. What timing, how graceful is his batting."

Kamran Akmal signed off by naming Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli as the players to be followed in the current generation.

"I think youngsters who want to learn batting should follow him, Babar Azam and Kohli in the current generation."

Rohit Sharma has smashed three double-centuries in ODI cricket, including the world record knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka.