Video: David Warner's daughter runs and hugs life-size poster of her dad

David Warner's daughter, Ivy Mae, wins social media with this adorable video

David Warner along with his family



What’s the story?

With the Australian and Indian cricket teams embroiled in an intense four-match Test series, Aussie opener David Warner’s daughter provided us with a light moment that let us step away from the intensity of the game for a second.

The 30-year-old posted this video on his official Instagram page –

This Brought a tear to my eye this morning. When your daughter spots you from a distance and runs to give you a cuddle. #realsizeto #lovemygirls #family #blessed A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:23pm PD

The adorable video shows Warner’s daughter, Ivy May Warner, all of 2-years-old run towards a life-size cut out of her father next to a television set and adorably give the poster a hug.

The context

Time spent away from family is hard, both for the cricketers and the families involved. It becomes especially tough during long tours away from the homeland and when the kids are very young, like in this case with Warner.

Warner's wife, Candice and their daughter, Ivy spent the first-half of Australia's tour in India along with the batsman before turning back to Australia. It is expected that they will travel back to India before the start of the Indian Premier League scheduled to begin on the 5th of April

The details

David Warner spends most of his time on social media doting over his daughter and his family. This video would have certainly lifted the attacking batsman's mood as he is currently undergoing a rough patch in the series.

Scores of 38, 10, 33, 17 and 19 do no justice to his talent whatsoever. He came into the series as one his side's form batsmen, currently enjoying arguably his best period in international cricket.

His form, especially in Test cricket caught the eye as he continued to pile on the runs at a rapid rate. His form helped him rise to a career-best 5th place in the ICC rankings.

Parallels from history

Warner has certainly not been shy in sharing pictures of his family on Instagram -

Lots of fun it was this morning. Always puts a smile on my face no matter what. Out and about in Bangalore. #family @candywarner1 A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:18am PST

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:18am PST

You can view the rest of his posts here.

Author’s take

It is always fascinating for fans of the game to be given an insight into players’ personal lives through social media. Warner will be hoping this reminder of affection from his daughter will spur him on to greater things in the current series.