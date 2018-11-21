Watch: Glenn Maxwell's shot hits the SpiderCam

Glenn Maxwell

A bizarre incident happened in the ongoing first T20I between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane as the ball hit the SpiderCam and possibly saved Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell from getting out to Krunal Pandya when he was batting on 44.

Off the final ball of the 16th over, Maxwell, who was severe against Krunal, tried to hit him out of the park yet again. The ball went straight up in the air and it could well have kept the fielder at long-on/long-off interested. But the ball hit the spider camera and fell inside the 30-yard circle. Eventually, the ball was rightly called a dead ball by the on-field umpire.

"It's hit the Fox!"



Just wait for the camera shot at the end! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/yoouEWxc9u — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2018

According to the ICC's laws, the on-field umpire can now take the help of the TV umpire to know whether the ball has had any contact with the SpiderCam but in this case, it was very clear that the ball hit the camera and changed its trajectory. The law states that if a ball has struck the camera or any of its peripheral equipment, the ball shall be deemed to be a dead ball.

Indian bowlers, especially Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya, were taken to the cleaners by the Australian batsmen led by Maxwell. The right-hander, who was released by Delhi Daredevils ahead of the 2019 IPL, was batting on 46 off 26 balls during the rain break. He was backed well by Marcus Stoinis, who was batting on 31 off 18 balls.

Australia were cruising ahead as they scored 153 runs for the loss of three wickets in 16.1 overs when rain stopped play in Brisbane.

Earlier in the day, Chris Lynn scored a quick 37 to get things underway after his team was asked to bat first by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he ended up with figures of 2/24 in his four overs.