×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Watch: Glenn Maxwell's shot hits the SpiderCam

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
398   //    21 Nov 2018, 15:07 IST

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell

A bizarre incident happened in the ongoing first T20I between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane as the ball hit the SpiderCam and possibly saved Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell from getting out to Krunal Pandya when he was batting on 44.

Off the final ball of the 16th over, Maxwell, who was severe against Krunal, tried to hit him out of the park yet again. The ball went straight up in the air and it could well have kept the fielder at long-on/long-off interested. But the ball hit the spider camera and fell inside the 30-yard circle. Eventually, the ball was rightly called a dead ball by the on-field umpire.

According to the ICC's laws, the on-field umpire can now take the help of the TV umpire to know whether the ball has had any contact with the SpiderCam but in this case, it was very clear that the ball hit the camera and changed its trajectory. The law states that if a ball has struck the camera or any of its peripheral equipment, the ball shall be deemed to be a dead ball.

Indian bowlers, especially Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya, were taken to the cleaners by the Australian batsmen led by Maxwell. The right-hander, who was released by Delhi Daredevils ahead of the 2019 IPL, was batting on 46 off 26 balls during the rain break. He was backed well by Marcus Stoinis, who was batting on 31 off 18 balls.

Australia were cruising ahead as they scored 153 runs for the loss of three wickets in 16.1 overs when rain stopped play in Brisbane. 

Earlier in the day, Chris Lynn scored a quick 37 to get things underway after his team was asked to bat first by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he ended up with figures of 2/24 in his four overs.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Glenn Maxwell Krunal Pandya
Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
4 Australian players who could prove to be dangerous for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, T20Is: 3 Australian players India...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia T20I Series: Important Battles to...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 major T20 records Rohit...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Five players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
What to look forward to in India vs Australia T20 Series
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India T20I series 2018: A look at all the...
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 84/2 (9.0 ov)
LIVE
India need 90 runs to win from 8.0 overs
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Tue, 27 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us