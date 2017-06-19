Video: Hilarious question from reporter leaves Virat Kohli confused

Kohli was clearly confused by the question.

Kohli was speaking post India ’s loss on Sunday

Sometimes, even amidst major disappointment, there turns up a moment when fans and others watching get a chance to smile.

Virat Kohli, needless to say, was a gutted man after his side lost the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England on Sunday. However, the 28-year-old was at his gracious best despite the defeat, praising the opposition for their exceptional performance.

Amidst that, one reporter asked Kohli a question which left him and everyone present at the conference completely baffled.

The reporter began by asking Kohli about him winning the toss and asked him about the wicket his side got of Fakhar Zaman, who was caught behind off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah, but survived after replays showed the bowler had overstepped the mark, and the continued his query to Kohli, by asking whether he felt there was any pleasant moment in the match.

Clearly perplexed by the question, Kohli asked the reporter for whom did he think it was a pleasant moment and retorted back by saying how a no-ball could ever be a moment to rejoice for anyone.

The reporter replied by saying that the team had got a wicket, leading to further confusion. Kohli questioned the sensibility of the question before moving on to answer the queries of other media men present in the conference.

Extra Cover: ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli defends Hardik Pandya's actions after his dismissal

Here’s the entire transcript:

Q: Winning the toss and wicket off the no ball, did you feel any pleasant moment in this match?

Kohli: Any what?

Q: Pleasant moment. You won the toss and got a wicket on the no ball. Did you have any other pleasant moments in this match?

Kohli: For who?

Q: For You

Kohli: How can no ball be pleasant for me?

Q: Because you got the wicket

Kohli: Was that even sensible? I don’t know what is happening?