VIDEO: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma turns cameraman

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
123   //    22 Nov 2018, 14:31 IST

Hitman turns cameraman
Hitman turns cameraman

Team India's explosive opener and vice-captain, Rohit Sharma was seen taking a picture of his teammate and batsman, Manish Pandey ahead of the first ODI between India and Australia at Gabba.

Rohit went behind the lens to click photos of Manish and showed that he is not just good with the bat, but also with a camera in his hand. The Mumbaikar was seen telling Pandey to pose with the bat for just 10 seconds so that he could try his hand at photography.

The Men in Blue's Australian tour started off on Wednesday with the first of three T20Is played at The Gabba. Virat Kohli, who was rested for the T20I series against West Indies earlier this month made his much-awaited return to the Indian side for this game. After winning the toss, Kohli opted to field on a pitch that was considered 'a batsman's paradise'. After opener D' Arcy Short fell cheaply (7 off 12) in the fifth over off Khaleel Ahmed, skipper Aaron Finch joined hands with Chris Lynn to steady the ship. Lynn lost his wicket just 10 deliveries after Finch was dismissed.

Then, it was all about all-rounders- Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis who took the Australian total to 158-4 in 17 overs (match reduced to 17 overs per side due to rain). Needing 174 runs to win in just 17 overs (D/L method), Team India lost Rohit for just seven runs. Though KL Rahul (13) and skipper Virat Kohli (4) failed with the bat, both Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik ensured that Indian stayed in the hunt.

Though wicket-keeper Pant made crucial 20(15), in the end, it was not enough to seal a victory for India who fell short of the D/L method target by four runs finishing at 169-7 in 17 overs. Thereby, the Aaron Finch-led Aussies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the next two T20Is to be played at the MGC on Friday and SCG on Sunday. After failing with the bat at Gabba, Hitman will be determined to make a mark in the next two matches.

