VIDEO: Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid take a Lie Detector Test

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
News
168   //    27 Oct 2018, 08:30 IST

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid
Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are undoubtedly one of the backbones of the England cricket team in all forms of the game. They are one of the successful cricketers in England and have formed a healthy bond between them. Meanwhile, the spin duo took a lie detector test which was arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Eoin Morgan-led England cricket team is currently touring Sri Lanka to play all three formats of the game against the hosts. The tour was begun with the five-match ODI series. The visitors have dominated the hosts and won the five-match ODI series by 3-1 with the first match was affected due to heavy rain. 

Both teams are currently preparing for the one-off T20 International game which is to held at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on 27th October. During the practice session, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) arranged a lie detector challenge for Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid. The English cricketers had a laugh at each other while answering the tough questions. 

During the funny segment, the first question was asked by Moeen Ali. The questions were like - Do you ever pee in the team shower? Do you have the best banter in the England cricket team? 

Moeen Ali - Do you ever pee in the team shower? 

Adi Rashid - No 

Adil Rashid - Do you have the best banter in the England team?

Moeen Ali - 100% Yes 

Moeen Ali - Do you know who the President of America is?

Adil Rashid - Yes 

Adil Rashid - Is Adil Rashid your best friend? 

Moeen Ali - Yes 

Adil Rashid - Do you think you are the best footballer in the England team? 

Moeen Ali - No

Moeen Ali - Are you a better bowler than Moeen Ali? 

Adil Rashid - No (he had a long laugh before saying No)

Moeen Ali - You are a liar! 

Watch the video here: 

Sri Lanka vs England, 2018 England Cricket Moeen Ali Adil Rashid
Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
