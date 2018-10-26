×
2018 Deodhar Trophy: India A batsman Ankit Bawne comes out to bat with only one glove 

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
News
1.63K   //    26 Oct 2018, 18:42 IST

Ankeet Bawne came out to bat with only one glove during Deodhar Trophy 2018-19.
This hilarious incident happened during the game between India A and India C in the Deodhar Trophy. During the first innings, India A batsman Ankit Bawne walked out to bat with just one glove. When he realised that he was coming out to bat with just one glove, he asked his teammates to bring the other glove.

His teammates finally gave him the other glove and the batsman walked towards the crease. But the innings did not last long as he dismissed for the golden duck. The incident took place during the 45th over of the first innings when the skipper Dinesh Karthik was dismissed for 32 runs. 

Watch the video here:

Coming to the match, batting first, India A openers gave a flying start as Abhimanyu Easwaran and Anmolpreet Singh had a fun with India C bowlers before being dismissed for 69 and 59 respectively.  With the help of Nitish Rana's 68, Dinesh Karthik's 32 and Kedar Jadhav's unbeaten 41, India A posted a defendable total of 293 on the board against the Rahane-led team.

While chasing, the India C openers Ajinkya Rahane and Abhinav Mukund departed quickly and put their team under pressure as they scored 14 and 37 runs respectively. However, the young sensation, Shubman Gill was in full flow as he smashed the opponent bowlers all over the park. He added 121 runs along with Ishan Kishan for the fourth wicket partnership. 

Suryakumar Yadav was unstoppable as he smashed three fours and four sixes during his entertaining knock of 69. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav ensured that their team crossed the line with ease. The 2018 Under 19 World Cup winner, Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 106 off 111 deliveries with the help of 8 fours and 3 sixes.

Deodhar Trophy 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team India A cricket team Ankit Bawne
Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
