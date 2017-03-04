Vijay Hazare Trophy 2017, Round 6 round-up: Krunal Pandya and Pathan brothers put Baroda on top

Nerve-less Vinay Kumar takes Karnataka to a thrilling victory against Hyderabad.

by Ram Kumar News 04 Mar 2017, 18:52 IST

Irfan and Yusuf Pathan compiled a 91-run partnership to propel Baroda to a strong total

Krunal Pandya’s all-round heroics and a splendid batting partnership between Irfan and Yusuf Pathan helped Baroda beat Assam by 92 runs and retain their position at the top of Group A in the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Pandya weathered the onslaught of early wickets by compiling a steady 101-ball 72 before the Pathan brothers smashed aggressive half-centuries to swell the total. Not content with top-scoring for his team, the left-arm spinner produced a sizzling spell to demolish Assam’s lower-order at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi.

Meanwhile, at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan began promisingly before getting run-out for 26. Young skipper Rishabh Pant chipped in with a quickfire cameo even as Unmukht Chand played the anchor role in Delhi's four-wicket victory against Kerala.

However, the game of the day took place at the iconic Eden Gardens. After demolishing Hyderabad for 108 on a viciously turning track, Karnataka found themselves tottering at 81/9 when Vinay Kumar showed his experience with a match-winning 56-ball 35. Apart from being the highest score on either side, the 33-year old’s gritty hand consolidated the team’s position at the top of Group D.

Here is a quick recap from the sixth round of the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Group A

Baroda – 233/6 from 50 overs (Krunal Pandya 72, Yusuf Pathan 71, Irfan Pathan 50*, Pritam Das 3-37) beat Assam – 141 from 42.3 overs (Rishav Das 44, Krunal Pandya 4/20, Swapnil Singh 3/37) by 92 runs

Vidarbha – 237/9 from 50 overs (Ganesh Satish 78, Apoorv Wankhade 64*, Mohit Sharma 2/36, Rahul Tewatia 2/46) beat Haryana – 169 from 42.3 overs (Shivam Chauhan 46, Rajat Paliwal 32, Akshay Karnewar 4/29 and Apoorv Wankhade 3/38) by 68 runs

Odisha – 228/8 from 50 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 85, Anurag Sarangi 32, Amit Mishra 2/31, Ashish Yadav 2/36) lost to Railways – 231/4 from 49 overs (Mahesh Rawat 88, Ashish Yadav 45, Arindam Ghosh 45, Govinda Poddar 2/35) by 6 wickets

Group B

Tripura – 188/9 from 50 overs (Gurinder Singh 91, Nikit Dhumal 4/19, Shrikant Mundhe 3/39) lost to Maharashtra – 193/6 from 34.1 overs (Kedar Jadhav 48, Nikhil Naik 46*, Abhijit Sarkar 2/39) by 4 wickets

Himachal Pradesh – 255 from 49.1 overs (Ankit Kaushik 72, Ekant Sen 58, Mohd Israr 4/33, Praveen Kumar 2/40) lost to Uttar Pradesh – 259/4 from 40.4 overs (Akshdeep Nath 109, Shivam Chaudhary 75, Pankaj Jaiswal 1/47) by 6 wickets

Kerala – 231/8 from 50 overs (Salman Nizar 59, Pawan Suyal 2/46, Navdeep Saini 2/49) lost to Delhi – 237/6 from 44.1 overs (Unmukht Chand 64, Milind Kumar 40, Sandeep Warrier 2/51, Fabid Ahmed 2/55) by 4 wickets

Group C

Mumbai – 231/8 from 50 overs (Adithya Tare 77, Siddhesh Lad 55, Girinath Reddy 3/53, Bhargav Bhatt 2/54) beat Andhra Pradesh – 188 from 38.1 overs (Srikar Bharat 64, Hanuma Vihari 33, Shivam Dubey 3/21, Pravin Tambe 2/26) by 43 runs

Goa – 211/8 from 50 overs (Prathamesh Gawas 66, Suyash Prabhudessai 41, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 2/30, Nathu Singh 2/31) lost to Rajasthan – 214/3 from 40.2 overs (Salman Khan 61*, Mahipal Lomror 73*, Darshan Misal 2/46) by 7 wickets

Bengal – 270/8 from 50 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 91, Manoj Tiwary 59, Venkatesh Iyer 2/38) beat Madhya Pradesh – 256 from 50 overs (Harpreet Singh 109, Sayan Ghosh 3/43, Kanishk Seth 2/68) by 14 runs

Group D

Jammu & Kashmir – 170 from 46 overs (Parvez Rasool 53, Ram Dayal 50, Jaydev Unadkat 3/17, Kushang Patel 3/42) beat Saurashtra – 147 from 34.3 overs (Prerak Mankad 47, Parvez Rasool 4/39, Manik Gupta 2/24) by 23 runs

Hyderabad – 108 from 44 overs (Subramaniam Badrinath 18, Krishnappa Gowtham 5/28) lost to Karnataka – 109/9 from 29.2 overs (Vinay Kumar 35*, Mohammed Siraj 3/24, Chama Milind 3/42) by 1 wicket

Chattisgarh – 246/7 from 50 overs (Ashutosh Singh 84, Mohammad Kaif 65, Diwesh Pathania 2/45) beat Services – 232 from 49.3 overs (Soumya Swain 92, Suraj Yadav 78, Shubham Agarwal 3/26, Pankaj Rao 3/36) by 14 runs