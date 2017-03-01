Rohit Sharma takes to Twitter to announce his comeback date; will play for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare trophy

Rohit was present with the Indian team at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore.

Rohit to play for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare trophy

What’s the story?

Indian star batsman Rohit Sharma has revealed the date for his comeback into competitive cricket. The elegant right-hander took to Twitter to announce the date when he would turn up for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare trophy.

Finally done with rehab,Can't wait to play Vijay Hazare on 4th & 6th. Thank you to everyone who helped me get here.Counting down the minutes — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2017

This news would be music to the ears of Indian cricket team fans as the opening batsman has been one of most prolific batsmen in the recent past in the limited overs format. His performances in the Vijay Hazare trophy followed by his IPL campaign would put him in the perfect space before the all-important Champions Trophy in England, where he would be one of the most crucial batsmen for the defending champions.

The Details...

Rohit was injured during the ODI series against New Zealand and was subsequently ruled out for 6 to 8 weeks owing to a thigh injury.

Chief Selector MSK Prasad had revealed that he due to the injury and the subsequent surgery the Mumbai batsman would not be fit to take part for 3 months. However, the rehabilitation process is now complete and Rohit is all set to make his comeback into the National team.

He has already hit the nets and the Indian fans would breathe a sigh of relief when he walks out to face the new ball come the Champions Trophy.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier, Rohit underwent a successful surgery in London on his right upper quadriceps tendon and took to Twitter once again to post about his condition.

All went well. Thank you for your good wishes. Can't wait to be back at it pic.twitter.com/llKqRtc3LJ — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 11, 2016

The flashy batsman has emerged as one of the most prolific run scorers record in International cricket in the recent past and along with Virat Kohli has become the lynchpin of Indian batting.

What's next?

Returning from an injury is never easy and after being out of competitive cricket for a long time it is quite natural for even Rohit Sharma to take some time before finding his mojo. Hence, his performance would be under scrutiny when he takes the field for Mumbai on March 4.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With the IPL coming up, not only will the Indian team but also Mumbai Indians would keep their fingers crossed as far as the fitness of their captain is concerned. However, it would not be fair to put too much pressure on Rohit Sharma as he makes his comeback after almost 3 months and thus it would only be fair to allow him to ease into International cricket again.