Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Day 3, Round-up: Rahane scores century; Yuvraj, Gambhir shine with bat

Rahane

The Vijay Hazare Trophy continued today with a lot of Indian cricket team players taking part in the domestic 50-over tournament.

It was Ajinkya Rahane's day as he produced a magnificent knock to take his side to a comfortable victory over heavyweights Karnataka. The Indian Test vice-captain proved himself worthy of an ODI spot with his knock today.

In the other matches, veterans Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh both performed decently for their respective sides.

The Plate Group saw a lot of action as well, with some interesting matches taking place.

Let's take a look at the round-up of the day's play:

Group A

Ajinkya Rahane carried on his good form with the bat against Karnataka as he scored a scintillating century to take his side to a huge victory. Rahane scored 148 in 150 deliveries and put on a 216 run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who scored a century as well. Prithvi Shaw, too, continued his good run of form, scoring another quickfire half-century.

Mayank Agarwal performed well once again, scoring 66 runs, however, it was not nearly enough to help take his side over the line.

In the other match, Gurkeerat Singh Mann starred with the bat for Punjab as they cruised to a victory over Vidarbha.

Brief Scores

MUMBAI 362/5 (50.0 Ovs) def. KARNATAKA 274-all out

Punjab 278-7 def. Vidarbha

Goa 317-5 def. Railways 275 all-out

