Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Day 5 Round-Up: Ishan Kishan finds form on rain-affected day

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 205 // 24 Sep 2018, 20:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ishan Kishan hit a quickfire century for Jharkhand

From Nadiad to Delhi to Bengaluru, rain proved to be an annoying deterrent to games across the country, forcing the abandonment of as many as seven matches on the fifth day of the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Three games each of Group A and Group B were completely washed out without a ball being bowled. The Bihar-Puducherry game at Nadiad, one of the Plate group games, was also called off without any action.

Here's a brief summary of all the games on 24th September:

Group A

Baroda vs Punjab - Abandoned without a ball being bowled

Goa vs Karnataka - Abandoned without a ball being bowled

Mumbai vs Vidarbha - Abandoned without a ball being bowled

Group B

Andhra vs Hyderabad - Abandoned without a ball being bowled

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh - Abandoned without a ball being bowled

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh - Abandoned without a ball being bowled

Group C

Jharkhand vs Assam

Jharkhand 222-2 (S Roy 46, S Nadeem 3-47) beat Assam 221-9 (I Kishan 139, M Hussain 2-55) by 8 wickets

20-year-old keeper batsman Ishan Kishan struck form against Assam in his side's Plate C clash, scoring a 91-ball 139 and helping Jharkhand romp home to an eight-wicket win. Led by Shahbaz Nadeem's three-for, the Jharkhand bowlers first restricted Assam to 222, after which the opening combination of Kishan and Anand Singh (58) took the game away.

Gujarat vs Tripura

Gujarat 212-6 (R Bhatt 62, Harmeet Singh 3-28) beat Tripura 138-9 (J Banik 57, P Chawla 4-21) by 74 runs

At Chennai, veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's four-wicket haul helped Gujarat blank out Tripura. Earlier, Rujul Bhatt's 62 gave Parthiv Patel's side enough legs to cross 200, but Gujarat did not get much of a response from Tripura, who lost their top-4 batsmen inside 40 runs.

Joydeep Banik's 57 wasn't enough to take Tripura even close to the target, and they folded 74 runs short.

Haryana vs Services

Haryana 257-8 (C Bishnoi 88, D Pathania 5-42) lost to Services 260-5 (N Verma 95, R Tewatia 2-53) by five wickets

Nakul Verma might have fallen five runs short of his fourth List A century, but his stellar knock ensured that Services trumped over Haryana at Chennai. Chasing 258 to win, Services won with 15 balls remaining.

On the back of Chaitanya Bishnoi's 88, Haryana had assembled a competitive 257 on the board, despite Diwesh Pathania's five-wicket haul. Amit Mishra's side then got one of Services' opener inside the fourth over, but the second-wicket stand took the game away from them.

1 / 2 NEXT