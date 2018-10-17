×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer lead Mumbai to final

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
349   //    17 Oct 2018, 17:51 IST

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai achieved an easy win over Hyderabad in the first semi-final encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to enter the final. Bolstered by the presence of Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, and Ajinkya Rahane in the side, Mumbai cruised to victory. Eventually, it was the rain which had the final say, however, Mumbai had enough on the board to see them through.

Chasing 247 for victory, the youngster Shaw got Mumbai off to the perfect start, scoring a quickfire century. Despite Rohit Sharma managing to score just 17, captain Shreyas Iyer led the way after his dismissal and scored a fine half-century.

Mumbai were batting on 155-2 in 25 overs when rain stopped play. Due to the constant rain, the play was not resumed and Mumbai were adjudged the winners by the VJD method.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad rode on Rohit Rayudu's ton as they managed to reach a respectable total of 246. They put themselves in a spot of bother early on in the innings, losing three quick wickets. Ambati Rayudu, too, failed with the bat as he managed to score just 11 runs. Rohit, on the other hand, single-handedly took his side to a 200+ score. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers, with 3 wickets to his name.

Mumbai will now await the winner of the second semifinal between Jharkhand and Delhi, which will take place tomorrow at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Brief Scores:

Hyderabad 246/8 in 50 overs (Rohit Rayudu 121*, B Sandeep 29; Tushar Deshpande 3-55, Royston Dias 2-43) lost to Mumbai 155/2 in 25 overs (Prithvi Shaw 61, Shreyas Iyer 55*; Mehdi Hasan 2-23) by 60 runs (VJD Method).

Topics you might be interested in:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Mumbai Cricket Hyderabad Cricket Prithvi Shaw Shreyas Iyer
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Hyderabad up against mighty Mumbai in the 1st Semi-finals...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Top performances of the day 
RELATED STORY
Twitter urges India to pick this in-form player
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Rohit Sharma to play for Mumbai
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Round-Up: Jharkhand, Hyderabad...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Day 3, Round-up: Rahane...
RELATED STORY
5 consistent domestic performers who deserved an India...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare 2018 Round-up: Gambhir, Raina shine with the...
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw and his meteoric rise to the Test spot
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us