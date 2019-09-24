Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Preview and key players to watch out for | 25th September 2019

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will be in action on the 2nd day of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019

After six encounters were abandoned on the opening day, the fans will hope that the action returns on the second day of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. The matches scheduled to take place at Vadodara and Bengaluru were called off because of rain. With the two venues set to host more matches on 25th September, the teams will pray that the rain does not play spoilsport again.

Talking about the matches that are scheduled for day 2 now, Tamil Nadu who registered a 6 wicket win against Rajasthan will lock horns with Services as all eyes will be on Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith and Dinesh Karthik. The trio will look to continue their fine form in the next match.

Defending champions, Mumbai will take on Jharkhand as the fans will witness a battle between Shreyas Iyer and Varun Aaron while Hyderabad will meet Goa in the other match.

Bengaluru will host the two aforementioned matches along with the fixture between Kerala and Chhattisgarh. It will be interesting to see how Sanju Samson performs in this match.

The Tamil Nadu vs Services match will happen in Jaipur and the pink city will even host two more matches. The first of them will feature Madhya Pradesh and Tripura and, the teams of Railways and Bihar will collide in the third game. Stars like Naman Ojha, Ishwar Pandey, Karn Sharma and Harmeet Singh will be in action at Jaipur.

Dehradun will play the host to the Plate matches where Meghalaya will look to repeat their first match's performance versus Pondicherry and, Mizoram too will try to maintain the winning momentum with a good outing against Assam. Unmukt Chand will make his debut for Uttarakhand in the third match as his side is scheduled to take on Manan Vohra's team Chandigarh.

The last three matches will take place at Vadodara with the star-studded Delhi side set to go head to head with Haryana. This match will feature popular stars Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jayant Yadav.

In the other two fixtures, home team Baroda will meet the team of Uttar Pradesh where Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Rinku Singh will make his return from suspension. And lastly, Punjab will open their campaign against Rishi Dhawan's team Himachal Pradesh.

With the weather in Vadodara and Bengaluru not expected to improve tomorrow, the fans can expect some more washouts on day 2.