Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Preview and key players to watch out for | 27th September 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 14 // 27 Sep 2019, 00:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Deepak Chahar will be in action

The fourth round of the rain-marred Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 will take place later today as 12 teams will take the field at six different venues to move one step forward in the competition. The hosts for today's matches are Dehradun and Jaipur. The players and fans will hope that they get full 50-over matches later today.

Talking about the matches scheduled to happen in Jaipur first, the teams of Elite Group C will be in action as Naman Ojha's team Madhya Pradesh will fight Karn Sharma's side Railways in the first of the three matches.

In the other two matches, Services will battle Tripura while Parvez Rasool's Jammu and Kashmir will lock horns with the home team Rajasthan. From the home side, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and former India U-19 star, Ashok Menaria will be the players to watch out for.

The fans will also have their eyes on discarded Indian pacer Ishwar Pandey and young talent Avesh Khan who will play for Madhya Pradesh against Railways.

The teams of the Plate Group will take the field in Dehradun as former Mumbai Indians player Abu Nechim will represent Assam in the match against Unmukt Chand's side, Uttarakhand. Besides, Pondicherry will meet Mizoram in the second match with Arunachal Pradesh set to battle Sikkim in the third match.

From the Plate Group, Tanmay Srivastava, Unmukt Chand, Dwaraka Ravi Teja and Iqbal Abdulla will be the stars to look out for.

Also Read - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, groups and squads

Tripura has won both of its matches so far in the tournament and they will try to maintain that momentum against Services. On the other side, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will be looking to register their first points on the board.