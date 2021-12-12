Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Chhattisgarh vs Kerala: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh will face Kerala in a fourth-round fixture of the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C in Rajkot.

Things are getting tricky in Elite Group D, as four teams are level on points. Both Chhattisgarh and Kerala have won two and lost one of their three games. That makes it a key game for both sides. The winner of this game will stay alive in the race to the knockouts, while the loser will crash out of the competition.

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Kerala, Round 4, Elite Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 12th, 2021, Sunday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot.

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Pitch Report

It is a batting paradise. The wicket is flat, so the batters should enjoy their time in the middle. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first, as the pitch could get slower in the second innings.

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Weather Forecast

It is predicted to be a bright sunny day in Rajkot on Sunday. There is no chance of rain, and the temperature is expected to hover between 17 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Probable XIs

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh won their last game against Chandigarh by 44 runs. Thanks to centuries from Sanjeet Desai (106) and Harpreet Singh (113), Chhattisgarh posted 302-4 in their allotted 50 overs, batting first.

Their bowlers then dismissed Chandigarh for 258 in 48.2 overs. While Sourabh Majumdar accounted for four wickets for Chhattisgarh, Sumit Ruikar scalped three.

Probable XI: Akhil Herwadkar, Sanjeet Desai, Sourabh Majumdar, Ravi Kiran, Sumit Ruikar, Harpreet Singh (C), Veer Pratap Singh, Lavin Coster (WK), Shashank Singh, Amandeep Khare, Ajay Jadav Mandal.

Kerala

Kerala beat Maharashtra by five wickets in their last game. Batting first, Maharashtra posted 291-8 in their allotted 50 overs, with MD Nidheesh starring for Kerala with a five-wicket haul. Despite losing their first six wickets for 120 runs in 25.2 overs, an unbeaten partnership between Vishnu Vinod (100) and Sijomon Joseph (71) took Kerala home.

Probable XI: Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Vathsal Govind, Suresh Vishweshwar, MD Nidheesh, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi.

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Match Prediction

While there might not be any difference between the current form of the two sides, Kerala are the favourites ahead of this game.

That's because they have faced stronger opponents than Chhattisgarh in their first three matches. Moreover, a win from a losing position against Maharashtra in their last match should work as a confidence-booster for Kerala.

Prediction: Kerala are likely to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

