Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Kerala vs Services: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Kerala and Services are set to lock horns in the fourth quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday, December 22. The KL Saini Ground in Jaipur will host this fixture.

Kerala, led by Sanju Samson, have had a solid run in the ongoing edition of the championship. The team topped Elite Group D with 16 points from five matches. Barring their 40-run loss at the hands of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala have looked in pretty good rhythm in the tournament.

They are on a three-match winning streak and defeated Uttarakhand by five wickets in their previous game. MD Nidheesh’s three-wicket haul made sure Kerala restricted their opponents to 224 for nine. Thereafter, Sachin Baby’s unbeaten 83 helped his team chase down the target in 35.4 overs.

Services, led by Rajat Paliwal, also finished with 16 points from five matches in Elite Group D. They will be high on confidence as they enter their next game after beating table-toppers Rajasthan by 16 runs.

After being put in to bat, Services scored 232 for seven. Ravi Chauhan’s 61, laced with five fours and two sixes, led the charge for Services. Thereafter, the Services bowlers restricted their opponents to 216 for nine in 50 overs. Rahul Singh was the standout bowler as he accounted for three scalps for 33 runs.

Match: Kerala vs Services, Quarter Final 4, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Date and Time: December 22nd 2021, Wednesday, 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur.

Kerala vs Services Pitch Report

The pitch in Jaipur has been decent for batting, but it hasn’t quite favored the chasing teams. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for both teams in the upcoming clash.

Kerala vs Services Weather Forecast

The playing conditions are expected to stay clear throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark with no chance of rain as of now.

Kerala vs Services Probable XIs

Kerala

Probable XI

Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Sijomon Joseph, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Suresh Vishweshwar, MD Nidheesh, Basil Thampi.

Services

Probable XI

Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Mohit Ahlawat, Rajat Paliwal (c), Devender Lohchab (wk), Pulkit Narang, Vikas Umesh Yadav, Pal Raj Bahadur, Rahul Singh, Diwesh Pathania, Mumtaz Qadir.

Kerala vs Services Match Prediction

Both Kerala and Services have had similar campaigns in the ongoing championship. Although Services shouldn’t be underestimated, Kerala look the stronger team on paper. Sanju Samson's side should be able to win this game.

Kerala vs Services live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

