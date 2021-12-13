Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Maharashtra vs Chandigarh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch report

Maharashtra and Chandigarh will lock horns in an Elite Group D match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot on December 14.

Maharashtra have had a good tournament so far. They started the competition with two back-to-back wins over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh by five and eight wickets respectively. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side then lost to Kerala by four wickets. Interestingly, they made a strong comeback to win by four wickets against Uttarakhand.

Chandigarh are having a disastrous tournament with four losses in the same number of matches. They are already out of the tournament and don't have any chance of making a comeback due to their poor performances in all three departments.

Maharashtra vs Chandigarh Match Details

Match: Maharashtra vs Chandigarh, Elite Group D

Date and Time: December 13, Monday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Maharashtra vs Chandigarh Weather Report

The Rajkot weather will be ready for a good bat-ball game without any interruptions due to rain. The temperature will hover around 20-25 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra vs Chandigarh Pitch Report

The surface will assist both batters and bowlers right from the first ball of the game. Fans can expect scores of above 250 in the first innings and chasing sides might struggle with slower bowlers finding momentum in the latter stages of the game.

Maharashtra vs Chandigarh Probable XIs

Maharashtra

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in scintillating form and simply unstoppable with the willow. His form is important for Maharashtra moving forward in the tournament.

Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yash Nahar, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Avdhoot Dandekar (wk), Ashay Palkar, Jagdish Zope, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe

Chandigarh

Manan Vohra is leading the run-scoring charts with 238 runs in four innings. On the bowling front, Chandigarh need some inspirational performances collectively to make it big.

Probable XI: Manan Vohra (c), Sarul Kanwar, Arjit Pannu (wk), Kunal Mahajan, Ankit Kaushik, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Devinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Gurinder Singh, Gaurav Puri, Sandeep Sharma

Maharashtra vs Chandigarh Prediction

Also Read Article Continues below

Maharashtra have a lot of match-winners on their side. They are having a top-class tournament and are expected to continue the winning momentum going into this encounter against a relatively weaker Chandigarh side.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mukesh Choudhary take or two or more wickets in this game? Yes No 2 votes so far