Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

Maharashtra will lock horns against Uttarakhand in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Ground in Rajkot will host this Elite Group D fixture.

Maharashtra after winning the first two games of the competition failed to carry their winning momentum forward as they lost to Kerala in their third game in a high-scoring affair. After being asked to bat first, Maharashtra posted 294 on the board, thanks to a scintillating century from Ruturaj Gaikwad and a 99 from Rahul Tripathi.

The bowlers struggled to pick wickets as they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate and Kerala chased down the total with seven balls to spare. Maharashtra’s progress was halted by Kerala and they will be looking to bounce back in the competition.

Uttarakhand lost to Madhya Pradesh in their last game. They have won only a single game out of three so far and will be looking to get back to winning ways. Batting first, Madhya Pradesh posted 330 on the board, losing seven wickets. The Uttarakhand batters tried their level best but failed to chase down the total as they were restricted to 253, losing the game by 77 runs.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand, Round 4, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 12 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The pitch at Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Ground is a balanced track and the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The spinners will play a part as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

The temperature in Rajkot is expected to range between 17 and 32 degrees Celsius. Fans will get a full game as there is no rain predicted on Sunday.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Probable XIs

Maharashtra

On the back of a century from Ruturaj Gaikwad and a 99 from Rahul Tripathi, Maharashtra posted 291 on the board. Ashay Palkar picked up two wickets but the other bowlers failed to pick wickets as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yash Nahar, Ankit Bawane, Rahul Tripathi, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Swapnil Fulpagar (wk), Ashay Palkar, Jagadeesh Zope, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe

Uttarakhand

Agrim Tiwari, Ankit, Madhwal A picked up two wickets each but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Madhya Pradesh scored 330 in their 50 overs. D Negi top-scored with 75 but the other batters failed to adapt to contribute as they fell short by 77 runs.

Probable XI

Jay Bista (c), Kamal, Kunal Chandela, Robin Bist, Swapnil K Singh, D Negi, Vijay Sharma (wk), Mayank Mishra, Ankit, Madhwal A, Agrim Tiwari

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off losses in their previous games. The players have failed to fire in unison in their last fixtures as they lost to their respective oppositions.

Maharashtra looks strong on paper and fans can expect them to beat Uttarakhand in their next clash.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Maharashtra to win this encounter.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rahul Tripathi score a hundred? Yes No 1 votes so far