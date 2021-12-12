Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Mumbai vs Puducherry: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Mumbai will take on Puducherry in the fifth round of an Elite Group B 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy game at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum on Tuesday.

Mumbai, the defending champions, are struggling this campaign. They have managed only one win in four games thus far. They lost to Bengal in their previous outing. Their decision to bowl first backfired, as Bengal posted 318 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Mumbai eventually fell short by 67 runs, courtesy the VJD method, in a truncated game.

Puducherry, meanwhile, will be high in confidence after beating Tamil Nadu in their last game, which was a thriller. After being asked to bat first, Puducherry only managed 225-9.

However, their bowlers stepped up, picking wickets at regular intervals to restrict Tamil Nadu to only 204 in 44 overs. They held their nerves, as they won the game by a solitary run, courtesy the VJD method, in another truncated match.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Match Details

Match: Mumbai vs Puducherry, Round 5, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Date and Time: December 14th 2021, Tuesday; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Greenfield Stadium, Trivandrum.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Pitch Report

The pitch at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, so batters enjoy batting on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true for this game too.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Weather Forecast

The temperature in Trivandrum on matchday is expected to range between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius. There could be a cloud cover during the day.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Probable XIs

Mumbai

Mohit Avasthi starred with the ball, picking up four wickets to help his team restrict Bengal to 318. Surya top-scored with 49, but there weren’t any significant partnerships as they fell short by 67 runs.

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Armaan Jaffer, Surya, Shams Mulani (c), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shivam Dube, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, PH Solanki.

Puducherry

Fabid Ahmed, batting at number seven, played a brilliant innings of 87* to help his team post a competitive total in their last game. The bowlers then stepped up as they defended their total successfully.

Probable XI

Ragu, S Karthik (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Paras Dogra, Rohit D (c), Iqlas Naha, Fabid Ahmed, Sagar V Trivedi, Subodh Bhati, Sagar P Udeshi, Bharat Sharma.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Match Prediction

Mumbai are struggling in the competition, coming off a loss against Bengal in their last game. Meanwhile, Puducherry beat Tamil Nadu in their last game, and will be high in confidence.

Puducherry have the winning momentum behind them, so it won’t be a surprise if they continue that against Mumbai on Tuesday.

Prediction: Puducherry to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

