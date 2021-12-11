Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Rajasthan vs Assam: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Round four of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 will see Rajasthan lock horns with Assam at the Metallurgical and Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium, Ranchi on Sunday.

Rajasthan have been unstoppable in the competition so far, sitting atop the Elite Group E points table with three wins in as many games. Assam, meanwhile, are having a torrid time, languishing at the bottom of the group standings after losing all three games thus far.

While Rajasthan will look to get closer to the knockouts with a fourth consecutive win, Assam will look to get off the mark in the competition.

Rajasthan vs Assam Match Details

Match: Rajasthan vs Assam, Round 4, Elite Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 12th, 2021, Sunday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Metallurgical and Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium, Ranchi.

Rajasthan vs Assam Pitch Report

The wicket is a bit slow so run-scoring hasn't been easy on it. Spinners should enjoy bowling here.

Rajasthan vs Assam Weather Forecast

A bright and sunny day has been predicted in Ranchi on Sunday. While there is little chance of precipitation, the temperature is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan vs Assam Probable XIs

Rajasthan

Rajasthan beat Railways by six wickets in their last game. Bowling first, Rajasthan restricted Railways to 233/9 in their allotted 50 overs, with Shubham Sharma and Aniket Choudhary bagging three wickets apiece.

Rajasthan batters replied strongly, completing the chase inside 46 overs. While Mahipal Lormor remained unbeaten on 85 off 85 deliveries, Samarpit Joshi scored an unbeaten 53 off 49.

Probable XI

Abhijeet Tomar, Manender Narender Singh (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda (C), Salman Khan, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed.

Assam

Assam lost their last game to Punjab by ten wickets. Punjab dismantled Assam's batting unit for just 125 in 34.5 overs, after bowling first. Only Swarupam Purkayastha could show some fight with the bat, scoring 36. Assam bowlers failed to make an impact, as Punjab romped home in 15.2 overs without losing a wicket.

Probable XI

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (C), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul.

Rajasthan vs Assam Match Prediction

Rajasthan and Assam are in contrasting form at the moment. While Rajasthan are on a three-game winning run, Assam are on a three-game losing streak. Considering the same, Assam will need a miracle to beat Rajasthan.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Rajasthan are likely to win this game.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Ravi Bishnoi to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far