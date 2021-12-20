Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Tamil Nadu will square off against Karnataka in the second quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. KL Saini Ground in Jaipur will host this contest.

Tamil Nadu topped Elite Group B with 12 points. They won three games out of five and finished at the top of the table, thanks to a superior run rate. They come into this match having lost their last two games. They suffered a loss against Baroda in their last league game.

After being asked to bowl first, the Tamil Nadu bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over Baroda on 114. What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they were bundled out on 73, losing the game by 41 runs.

Karnataka, on the other hand, finished in second position in Elite Group B behind Tamil Nadu. They won three games, losing to Tamil Nadu in their league game. They played the pre-quarter final against Rajasthan and defeated them convincingly to enter the quarter-finals.

Bowling first, Karnataka bowlers stepped up to knock over Rajasthan on 199. The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total in the 44th over, winning the game by eight wickets.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Match Details:

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Quarter Final 2, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 21st 2021, Tuesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Pitch Report

The pitch at KL Saini Ground is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. Temperatures in Jaipur are expected to range between 8 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Each bowler stepped up and picked up at least one wicket to knock over Baroda on 114. Only three batters managed to get into double figures as they were knocked over on 73, losing the game by 41 runs.

Probable XI

Dinesh Karthik (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar (c), Baba Indrajith, Sandeep Warrier, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Manimaran Siddharth, R Sai Kishore, Sanjay Yadav

Karnataka

Vijaykumar Vyshak starred with the ball against Rajasthan, picking up four wickets and helping Karnataka knock over Rajasthan on 199. Contributions from Ravikumar Samarth (54), Krishnamurthy Siddharth (85*) and Manish Pandey (52*) helped them chase down the total in the 44th over.

Probable XI

Devdutt Padikkal, Ravikumar Samarth, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, KC Cariappa, Shreyas Gopal, Vidyadhar Patil, Jagadeesha Suchith

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Match Prediction

Both sides have been consistent in white ball cricket in the domestic circuit. When the two sides met in the group stages, Tamil Nadu were able to win the game comprehensively. Both sides will come out all guns blazing on Tuesday, and it promises to be a cracking contest.

Tamil Nadu have a good balance to their side—expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this encounter.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

