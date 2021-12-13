Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Tripura vs Meghalaya: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

On Tuesday, Tripura will square off against Meghalaya in the 5th round fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Both Tripura and Meghalaya have had a fantastic run in the competition so far. Tripura sit at the top of the Plate standings with four wins in four matches. On the other hand, Meghalaya sit 2nd in the points table with four wins in their four games, separated by net run rate. This game has turned into a virtual knockout as the winner will advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Tripura vs Meghalaya Match Details

Match: Tripura vs Meghalaya, Round 5, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 14th, 2021, Tuesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Tripura vs Meghalaya Pitch Report

The wicket is traditionally known to assist the spinners. While it is decent enough to bat on, the pacers are getting movement in the air during the early hours of the morning. The team winning the toss is likely to chase.

Tripura vs Meghalaya Weather Forecast

On Tuesday, a bright sunny day with zero chance of precipitation is predicted in Jaipur. Meanwhile, temperatures are likely to hover between 11 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Tripura vs Meghalaya Probable XIs

Tripura

Tripura defeated Nagaland by ten wickets in their last game. Tripura’s bowlers were breathing fire as they dismissed Nagaland for 48 runs in 14 overs bowling first. Manisankar Murasingh registered a five-for, while Rana Dutta and Ajoy Sarkar bagged two wickets each. In reply, Tripura's openers secured the chase without any hiccups.

Probable XI:

Bishal Ghosh, Samrat Singha, Samit Gohel, Subham Ghosh, KB Pawan (C & WK), Rajat Dey, Rahil Shah, Ajoy Sarkar, Rana Dutta, Manisankar Murasingh, Amit Ali

Meghalaya

Meghalaya won their last game against Mizoram by 19 runs. Batting first, Meghalaya were bundled out for 237 runs in 49 overs. Skipper Punit Bisht played a solo hand with a knock of 142 runs off 129 deliveries. Defending the total, the bowlers did a decent job and restricted Mizoram to 218/7 in 50 overs. Ram Gurung and Akash Choudhary scalped two wickets each.

Probable XI

Chirag Khurana, Kishan Lyngdoh, Bamangbha Shangpliang, Ram Gurung, Punit Bisht (C & WK), Aryan Bora, Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Dippu Sangma, Larry Sangma, Akash Choudhary, Nafees Siddique

Tripura vs Meghalaya Match Prediction

There is not much to separate these two sides so far. However, Tripura have been dominant with their approach, winning all their matches by a hefty margin. Moreover, Meghalaya’s batting is slightly vulnerable as they are overly dependent on their skipper.

Prediction: Tripura are expected to win this game.

Tripura vs Meghalaya live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Rohit Mishra

