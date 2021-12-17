Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Uttar Pradesh will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh in the third pre-quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur will host this exciting contest on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh finished second in Elite Group C with three wins out of five and 12 points to their name. After losing the first two games, Uttar Pradesh won their remaining three games to qualify for the knockout stages. They defeated Haryana in their last encounter.

After being asked to bat first, Uttar Pradesh posted 245 on the board, losing nine wickets. Rinku Singh was their top scorer with 75 runs. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Haryana on 167 to win the game by 78 runs and seal a berth in the pre-quarter finals.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, finished in second position in the Elite Group D. They lost only a single game out of five and finished with 16 points to their name. Kerala pipped them to first position, thanks to a superior run rate.

Madhya Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh in a thriller of a contest to qualify for the next round. Batting first, Madhya Pradesh could only score 191. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over Chhattisgarh on 188, winning the game by three runs.

Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details:

Match: Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Pre-Quarter Final 3, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 19th 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient early on in their innings. They can play their strokes freely once set. The ball tends to hold a bit on to the surface.

Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Sunday. Temperatures in Jaipur are expected to range between 6 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Probable XIs

Uttar Pradesh

Rinku Singh top-scored with 75 and the other batters contributed as they posted 245 against Haryana in their last league game. Ankit Rajpoot starred with the ball, picking up a fifer as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Karan Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal

Madhya Pradesh

Shubham Sharma scored a fifty but other batters failed to perform well as the team was bundled out on 191. The bowlers then stepped up with four of them chipping in with two wickets each as they defended the total successfully, winning the game by three runs.

Probable XI

Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Siddharth Patidar, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Parth Sahani, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Mihir Hirwani, Puneet Datey, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan

Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

Both sides have won their respective last league games and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Both are thus expected to come out with all guns blazing on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh look strong on paper and should be able to beat Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

