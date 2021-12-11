Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Madhya Pradesh will square off against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday, December 12 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Madhya Pradesh, led by Aditya Shrivastava, are sitting pretty on top of Elite Group D with eight points from three matches. Their net run rate of 0.754 is also the best among the teams in their group. In their previous game on Saturday, they defeated Uttarakhand by 77 runs.

After batting first, Madhya Pradesh racked up a massive score of 330 for the loss of seven wickets. Abhishek Bhandari’s 106, laced with 13 fours and three sixes, led the charge for them. Thereafter, MP restricted Uttarakhand to 253 for nine. Puneet Datey picked up three wickets.

Chandigarh, led by Manan Vohra, are placed right at the bottom of the points table. In their previous encounter, Chhattisgarh defeated them by 44 runs. Having lost all three of their matches, their net run rate of -0.938 is also the worst among the group members.

Batting first, Chhattisgarh scored 302 for the loss of four wickets on the back of centuries from Sanjeet Desai and Harpreet Singh. Devinder Singh picked up two wickets in the innings. Skipper Vohra and Arijit Pannu scored fifties but their efforts went in vain.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Match Details

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 12, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly good for batting. However, the chasing team has found it a little tough to get things moving. Batting first should be the way forward.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Weather Forecast

Conditions will be sunny with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark with the humidity on the lower side.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Probable XIs

Madhya Pradesh

Probable XI: Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Kuldeep Gehi, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham Sharma, Parth Sahani, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Puneet Datey, Mihir Hirwani, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan

Chandigarh

Probable XI: Yuvraj Chaudhary, Sarul Kanwar, Kunal Mahajan, Devinder Singh, Manan Vohra (c), Gurinder Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arjit Pannu (wk), Ankit Kaushik, Shivam Bhambri, Jagjit Singh

Andhra vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Also Read Article Continues below

Madhya Pradesh have looked in decent form, although they lost one of their three games. Against an out-of-form Chandigarh team, they look the firm favorites to win the encounter.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Venkatesh Iyer score a half-century? Yes No 2 votes so far