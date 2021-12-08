Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Madhya Pradesh will square off against Kerala in the second round fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C.

Kerala made a winning start in the competition as they defeated Chandigarh by six wickets in their opening fixture. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, lost their opening game to Maharashtra by five wickets.

Kerala will try to register another vital victory to stay ahead in the group, while Madhya Pradesh will try to register their first points on the board with a win.

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Match Details

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala, Round 2, Elite Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 9, 2021, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Pitch Report

It is a good wicket to bat on, but it is likely to get slower as the game progresses. The team winning the toss might prefer to bat first.

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day is on the cards in Rajkot on Thursday. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to range between 17 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Probable XIs

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh lost their last game to Maharashtra by five wickets. On the back of twin centuries from Shubham Sharma and Aditya Shrivastava, Madhya Pradesh posted a massive total of 328/6 in 50 overs.

However, their bowlers failed to defend the total as Maharashtra completed the chase in 49.4 overs. Aman Bhadoriya picked up two wickets with the ball, but he was pretty expensive.

Probable XI: Abhishek Bhandari (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Siddharth Patidar, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava (C), Mihir Hirwani, Puneet Datey, Avesh Khan, Parth Sahani, Aman Bhadoriya

Kerala

Kerala defeated Chandigarh by six wickets in their last match. Bowling first, Kerala restricted Chandigarh to a total of 184/8 in 50 overs. Sijomon Joseph bagged three wickets, while Basil Thampi registered two wickets against his name.

Kerala easily completed the chase inside 34 overs with six wickets in hand. Sachin Bay remained unbeaten for 59 runs to win the game for his team.

Probable XI: KC Akshay, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Basil Thampi, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, MD Nidheesh, Vinoop Manoharan, Rohan Kunnummal, Sijomon Joseph

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Match Prediction

It will be a contest among two strong batting units. Madhya Pradesh's bowling failed to impress in their last outing and Kerala's batting will fancy their chances against them.

However, it won’t be easy for them to negate Madhya Pradesh’s batting.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh are expected to win this match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Sanju Samson to hit 40+ runs against Madhya Pradesh? Yes No 3 votes so far