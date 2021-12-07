Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Madhya Pradesh will lock horns against Maharashtra in the first round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host this exciting contest. It will be an Elite Group D clash.

Madhya Pradesh have had a roller-coaster of a ride so far in the domestic circuit. In the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they only managed to win three games out of five and failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they failed to reach the quarter-finals and need to be on their toes in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. Aditya Shrivastava has been handed captaincy duties and he will be looking to lead the side by example.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, have put up a strong squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. After failing to reach the quarter-finals last season, they will be eyeing a spot in the upcoming one-day league. They did qualify for the preliminary quarter-finals of the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy but lost to Vidarbha.

Maharashtra have looked good in phases and need to fire in unison in order to qualify for the next round. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Naushad Shaikh will play a major role in the side’s progress in the competition.

Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra Match Details:

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Round 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 8th 2021, Wednesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra Report

The pitch at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a balanced one. The batters can play their strokes freely once set. The spinners will continue to play a major role as the ball tends to hold onto the surface more as the game progresses.

Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Rajkot on Wednesday are expected to range between 18 and 32 degrees Celsius. No rain is predicted on the day of the match and a full game is expected to be played.

Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra Probable XIs

Madhya Pradesh

Probable XI

Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Bhandari, Venkatesh Iyer, Himanshu Mantri, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Ankit Sharma, Mihir Hirwani, Rameez Khan, Kuldeep Sen

Maharashtra

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yash Nahar, Rahul Tripathi, Naushad Shaikh, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Shamshuzama Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary, Divyang Himganekar, Pradeep Dadhe, Ashay Palkar

Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra Match Prediction

Both sides will come out all guns blazing on the opening day of the competition to kick off the tournament on a winning note. Both teams are evenly matched and it promises to be a cracking contest.

Maharashtra looks to be a well-balanced unit— expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win this encounter.

Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney Hotstar+

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Ruturaj Gaikwad to score a hundred? Yes No 2 votes so far