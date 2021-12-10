Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

In the third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Madhya Pradesh will face Uttarakhand at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C in Rajkot. It is an Elite Group D clash.

Madhya Pradesh got off to a losing start against Maharashtra but bounced back to defeat Kerala in their next fixture. After being asked to bat first, Madhya Pradesh posted 329 on the board, thanks to a brilliant century from Venkatesh Iyer.

The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over Kerala on 289, winning the game by 40 runs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Uttarakhand lost to Chhattisgarh in their opening game. They did bounce back to win a close-fought contest against Chandigarh in their next match. Bowling first, the bowlers did a good job of restricting Chandigarh to 269. Uttarakhand got off to a quick start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

In the end, the batters held their nerves to chase down the total with four balls to spare. They won the game by three wickets and will be high in confidence after emerging victorious.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Match Details:

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Round 3, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 11th 2021, Saturday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C, Rajkot

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The pitch at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The spinners will play a part as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

The temperature in Rajkot is expected to range between 17 and 31 degrees Celsius. We will get a full game as there is no rain predicted on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Probable XIs

Madhya Pradesh

On the back of a century from Venkatesh Iyer, Madhya Pradesh posted 329 on the board. He was well-supported by Shubham Sharma (82). Puneet Datey picked up four wickets and Iyer also chipped in with three wickets as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Siddharth Patidar, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham Sharma, Parth Sahani, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Puneet Datey, Mihir Hirwani, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Avesh Khan

Uttarakhand

Agrim Tiwari and Madhwal A picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted Chandigarh to 269. Skipper Jay Bista (68) and Kamal (59) helped them get off to a good start and it helped them chase down the total with four balls to spare.

Probable XI

Jay Bista (c), Kamal, Kunal Chandela, Robin Bist, Swapnil K Singh, D Negi, Vijay Sharma (wk), Mayank Mishra, Ankit, Madhwal A, Agrim Tiwari

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous games, where they posted good overall performances to come out on top over their respective oppositions. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh look strong on paper—expect them to beat Uttarakhand in their next clash.

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh to win this encounter.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

