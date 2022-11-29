Following a number of exciting group stage matches and preliminary quarterfinals, the four quarterfinals of the ongoing took place on Monday, November 28.

Karnataka beat Punjab by four wickets in the first quarter-final. Abhishek Sharma scored 109, but his efforts went in vain. Vidhwath Kavareppa picked up four wickets for Punjab. Ravikumar Samarth scored 71 and helped Karnataka chase down 236 with four balls to spare.

In the second quarter-final, Maharashtra rode on a world-class innings by Ruturaj Gaikwad (220* off 159) and posted 330/5 in the first innings against Uttar Pradesh. While Aryan Juyal did decently and scored a brilliant 143-ball 159, he couldn't take UP over the line. UP were bowled out for 272 in 47.4 overs.

Assam defeated Jammu and Kashmir by seven wickets in another game. Jammu and Kashmir reached 350 for seven thanks to scores by Shubham Khajuria and Henan Nazir of 120 and 124, respectively. Assam then crossed the finish line owing to Riyan Parag's stunning 116-ball 174. Additionally, Rishav Das also produced a century.

In the fourth quarter-final, Saurashtra registered a plain-sailing victory over Tamil Nadu. Batting first, Saurashtra posted 293/8 on the board before bundling Tamil Nadu out for 249 in 48 overs.

Courtesy of some incredible performances by a few individuals, the quarter-final leg of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 saw a slew of records being broken. In this feature article, we will take a look at the top three records that were broken during the quarter-final leg of the competition.

#3 N Jagadeesan has now scored the most runs by a batter in a single Vijay Hazare season

Wisden India @WisdenIndia



Tamil Nadu opener became the first batter in the world to achieve the feat.



#NJagadeesan #TN #VHT #Cricket Five consecutive List-A hundreds for N JagadeesanTamil Nadu opener became the first batter in the world to achieve the feat. Five consecutive List-A hundreds for N Jagadeesan 👏Tamil Nadu opener became the first batter in the world to achieve the feat.#NJagadeesan #TN #VHT #Cricket https://t.co/1zX7jzliJ6

Perhaps the best player of the tournament, N Jagadeesan enjoyed a sublime campaign for Tamil Nadu. Scoring five consecutive centuries, including a world-record 277 against Arunachal Pradesh.

The Coimbatore-born etched another personal milestone to his name during the quarter-finals on Monday. While he scored a mere eight runs off six balls, they were enough to make him the highest individual run-getter in a single Vijay Hazare season.

N Jagadeesan mustered a mammoth 830 runs at an average of 138.3 across just eight matches for Tamil Nadu this year.

Prithvi Shaw previously held the record when he scored 827 for Mumbai in the 2021 season.

#2 Riyan Parag is now the fastest Indian to score 150 in a List-A knockout game

Riyan Parag of Assam was on top of his form against Jammu & Kashmir and clobbered a magnificent 116-ball 174. Striking at 150, Parag smashed 12 boundaries and as many sixes in his innings.

En route to his career-best 174, the Guwahati-born became the fastest Indian to score 150 in a List-A knockout game. Parag reached to 150 in just 98 balls, two balls fewer than Prithvi Shaw's 100-ball 150 against Saurashtra in 2021.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad has now scored the most sixes and most runs in a single over in a List-A game

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda sixes in an over in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 🤩🤯



📸: Disney + Hotstar



#crickettwitter #india Ruturaj Gaikwad scoredsixes in an over in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 🤩🤯📸: Disney + Hotstar Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 7️⃣ sixes in an over in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 🤩🤯📸: Disney + Hotstar#crickettwitter #india https://t.co/DNkTQNoelb

It was indeed a special day for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who broke several records during his marvelous unbeaten innings of 220 runs in 159 balls against Uttar Pradesh.

Where all the other batters in his team struck at 88 or below, Gaikwad's strike rate was just under 140, clobbering ten fours and 16 maximums in the process. Interestingly, seven of his 16 lusty sixes came during a single over, thus becoming the first-ever player to hit seven consecutive sixes in an over.

Claiming 42 runs due to his seven sixes (off Shiva Singh's over), Gaikwad now also holds the record of smashing the most runs by a player in an over in Men's List-A cricket.

Moreover, Gaikwad's 16 sixes on Monday were also the joint-most an Indian batter has hit in a single List-A inning. Rohit Sharma also hit 16 sixes during his 209*-run innings against Australia in 2013.

Poll : 0 votes