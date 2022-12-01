Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Final, Maharashtra vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Maharashtra and Saurashtra are set to lock horns in the final of the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Friday, December 2. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the all-important clash.

Maharashtra, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, finished on top of their group with victories in all six of their matches and a net run rate of +1.498. Thereafter, they defeated Uttar Pradesh by 58 runs in the quarter-finals on the back of Ruturaj Gaikwad's double century.

In the semifinals, Maharashtra beat Assam by 12 runs. It was Gaikwad who stepped up for his team yet again with another century. It's safe to say that Maharashtra are in pretty good stead as they are yet to lose a game in the tournament.

Saurashtra, led by Jaydev Unadkat, on the other hand, lost two out of seven matches in Elite Group A and finished with 20 points and a net run rate of +1.737. In the semis, they beat Karnataka by five wickets, chasing down 172 with 13.4 overs to spare.

Saurashtra lost two early wickets in their semi-final run chase but managed to make a comeback. Skipper Unadkat also led from the front after he picked up four wickets to help his team bowl Karnataka out for 171.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Match Details:

Match: Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Final, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date and Time: Friday, December 2, 2022, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Maharashtra vs Assam Pitch Report

The pitch in Ahmedabad is expected to be good for batting. And since it's a high-pressure match, teams should opt to bat after winning the toss.

Maharashtra vs Assam Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Ahmedabad for now. Cloud cover is expected but rain should stay away. Temperatures will hover around the 24-degree Celsius mark with humidity not on the higher side.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Maharashtra Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Saurabh Navale (wk), Shamshuzama Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Saurashtra Probable XI

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Parth Bhut.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Prediction

Maharashtra are yet to lose a match in the tournament. Gaikwad has led his team from the front, scoring heaps of runs. They are firm favorites to win the final.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win this encounter.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

