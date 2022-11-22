Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings after Round 6

We are already done with six rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, and we have seen some scintillating performances in this premium domestic one-day competition. A total of seven rounds will be played before the knockout stages begin.

At the end of round six, Saurashtra topped Group A with 20 points with five wins Chandigarh also have the same points and sits below Saurashtra in the points table. Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad have won four games each and have eight points under their belt. Manipur have failed to win a single game so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Karnataka beat Sikkim in round six to grab two points and jump to the top spot in Group B. Bowling first, the bowlers bowled brilliantly as they knocked over Sikkim on 117 before an unbeaten fifty from Mayank Agarwal (54*) helped them chase down the total in the 25th over. With this win, Karnataka topped Group B with 20 points to their name. Assam and Jharkhand also have 20 points each and sit below Karnataka. Meghalaya and Sikkim are yet to win a game and reel in the bottom half of the points table.

Tamil Nadu registered a massive win over Arunachal Pradesh to retain their position at the top of the table in Group C. After being asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu’s openers went berserk with the bat as Narayan Jagadeesan (277) and Sai Sudharsan (154) stitched a record opening stand of 416 which helped them post a mammoth 506 on the board. Manimaran Siddharth then picked up a fifer as they knocked over Arunachal Pradesh on 71 to win the game comprehensively by 435 runs.

With a record-breaking win, Tamil Nadu have grabbed two points and taken their tally to 11. Kerala and Andhra follow Tamil Nadu in the points table. Haryana, Goa, and Chhattisgarh sit below Andhra with 7,6, and 4 points respectively. Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh have one point each and are placed seventh and eighth in the points table.

Punjab top the table of Group D with five wins in as many games. They are followed by Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh. Baroda have won three games out of five and sits below Madhya Pradesh in the points table. Nagaland have lost all their games so far and reel at the bottom of the points table of Group D.

Maharashtra are unbeaten in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 so far. They have won all their five games so far and sit comfortably at the top of Group E. Bengal and Railways follow Maharashtra in the points table. Mumbai and Puducherry have five points each and are placed in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Round 6 Results

Elite Group A

Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh – Uttar Pradesh won by 8 wickets.

Tripura vs Saurashtra – Saurashtra won by 4 wickets.

Gujarat vs Hyderabad – Hyderabad won by 4 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh vs Chandigarh – Chandigarh won by 5 wickets.

Elite Group B

Sikkim vs Karnataka – Karnataka won by 6 wickets.

Rajasthan vs Meghalaya – Rajasthan won by 296 runs.

Delhi vs Jharkhand – Jharkhand won by 5 wickets.

Vidarbha vs Assam – Assam won by 7 wickets.

Elite Group C

Chhattisgarh vs Goa – Chhattisgarh won by 41 runs.

Haryana vs Andhra – Andhra won by 3 wickets.

Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal Pradesh – Tamil Nadu won by 435 runs.

Bihar vs Kerala – Kerala won by 9 wickets.

Elite Group D

Uttarakhand vs Baroda – Baroda won by 6 wickets.

Odisha vs Punjab – Punjab won by 5 wickets.

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland – Madhya Pradesh won by 321 runs.

Elite Group E

Maharashtra vs Mizoram – Maharashtra won by 183 runs.

Bengal vs Services – Bengal won by 47 runs.

Puducherry vs Mumbai – Mumbai won by 9 wickets.

Poll : 0 votes