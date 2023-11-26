Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Bihar vs Jammu and Kashmir: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bihar will cross swords with Jammu and Kashmir in Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad on November 27, Monday.

Bihar, under the captaincy of Bipin Saurabh, started the season on a disastrous note. Their first contest against Delhi ended in an eight-wicket defeat. Later, they lost to Haryana by 10 wickets. They badly need a win in their forthcoming game in order to earn a place in the knockouts.

Talking about their game against Haryana, Bihar racked up a total of 112 after batting first. R Pratap Singh, the middle-order batter, was the top-scorer with 46 runs. In reply, Haryana finished off the chase in just 19.1 overs without losing a wicket.

Meanwhile, J&K are also facing similar fortunes. Their first contest against Karnataka ended in a whopping 222-run loss. Later, they lost to Chandigarh by eight wickets. Led by Shubham Khajuria, J&K would be hoping to reverse their fortunes.

In their most recent encounter, J&K batted first and posted 138 runs in 37.4 overs. Abdul Samad was the standout batter, scoring 40 runs. In reply, Chandigarh secured victory in 25.1 overs, losing just two wickets.

Bihar vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 3, Group C

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Bihar vs Jammu and Kashmir Pitch Report

Chandigarh posted a total of 364 runs on this wicket. Batters will enjoy playing on this surface with bowlers needing to toil hard to restrict the run-scoring rate. Any score above 300 would be tough for the chasing side.

Bihar vs Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast

It’s going to be hot and humid at the venue with temperatures touching as high as 23 degree Celsius. Fortunately, there will be no major rain interruptions during the game.

Bihar vs Jammu and Kashmir Probable Xl

Bihar

Bipin Saurabh (wk), Mangal Mahrour, Babul Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shishir Saket, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Veer Pratap Singh, Ashutosh Aman (c), Abhijeet Saket, Malay Raj

Jammu and Kashmir

Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria (c), Vivrant Sharma, Henan Nazir Malik, Abdul Samad, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma

Bihar vs Jammu and Kashmir Prediction

Both these sides are having a bad season to start with. Comparatively, Jammu and Kashmir looks a better side on paper with stronger batting and bowling units. We can anticipate J&K to add their first win of the season in this game.

Prediction: Jammu and Kashmir to win this game.

Bihar vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A