Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Group E, Goa vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Report and Live Streaming Details

Goa will be squaring off against Madhya Pradesh in Round 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will be hosting this exciting Group E clash on the opening day of the competition.

Goa had a miserable season last year when they managed to win only two out of seven games. They finished with 12 points and failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. They will be eager to bounce back in the upcoming edition.

Darshan Misal will be leading Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Rahul Tripathi has shifted base in the ongoing season and will represent Goa. Suyash Prabhudessai, Ishaan Gadekar and Arjun Tendulkar will play a crucial role for them in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, had a mixed season last year. They won four games out of six and finished third in the group stages, missing out on a place in the quarter-finals. They will be looking to go all the way this time around.

The likes of Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan have plenty of experience under their belt and all eyes will be on them. Shubham Sharma will be leading the side and he will be looking to kick-start the tournament on a positive note.

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details

Match: Goa vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 1, Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 24th, 2023, Thursday, 9 am IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai offers a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters generally enjoy batting here. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to restrict the run flow.

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket on Thursday in Mumbai. The temperature is expected to be in the high 20s, with no rain predicted throughout the day.

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Probable Xl

Goa

Deepraj Gaonkar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Ishaan Gadekar, Darshan Misal (c), Suyash Prabhudessai, Heramb Parab, Samar Shravan Dubhashi (wk), Manthan Khutkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Lakshay Garg

Madhya Pradesh

Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani, Shubham Sharma (c), Arshad Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction

Both Goa and Madhya Pradesh failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition last year and will be hoping to go all the way this time around. Expect them to come out all guns blazing in their opening game on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh looks like an experienced unit and expect them to start on a winning note.

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh to win this contest.

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)