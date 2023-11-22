Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Kerala vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Kerala and Saurashtra are scheduled to cross swords in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 23. The KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur will host the contest.

Kerala have a strong team for the tournament. Sanju Samson is expected to be one of their key performers. The middle order also has the likes of Vishnu Vinod, Sachin Baby and Mohammad Azharuddeen.

Basil Thampi will lead their bowling attack. Shreyas Gopal brings in a lot of experience. Apart from being a world-class leg-spinner, Gopal is also more than handy with the ball in hand.

Saurashtra are the defending champions and hence, a lot would be expected of them. They have most bases covered in both the batting and bowling departments. Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson are likely to open the batting.

Cheteshwar Pujara is expected to give their batting solidity in the middle order. Jaydev Unadkat has been a tireless servant of Saurashtra cricket and will need to put his A-game forward against Kerala.

Kerala vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Saurashtra, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, on Thursday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Kerala vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Alur has hosted plenty of matches before. Teams should score above the 250-run mark to give themselves a good chance of winning. Spinners are most likely to play a big part.

Kerala vs Saurashtra Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now and hence, a full game seems to be on the cards. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the mid-40s.

Kerala vs Saurashtra Probable Xl

Kerala

Salman Nizar, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Sijomon Joseph, Abdul Basith, Vaisakh Chandran, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi

Saurashtra

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Bhut

Kerala vs Saurashtra Prediction

It should not be a surprise if Saurashtra starts their campaign with a win. However, the task would not be easy against Kerala, who have some quality cricketers in their ranks, including Samson, Sachin and others.

Prediction: Saurashtra to win the match.

Kerala vs Saurashtra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)